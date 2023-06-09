Shop the Best 2023 Father's Day Sales: Get the Best Deals on Gifts From Wayfair, Omaha Steaks & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are a lot of stressors that come along with Father's Day gift shopping. Between dealing with dad's claim that he "doesn't want anything" to mixed reviews and expensive price tags, gift shopping is not for the weak.
Luckily, we have a ton of Father's Day gift guides for you to shop from, and we're only adding more gift inspiration to that list. Below, you'll find all the very best Father's Day sales and deals to shop through. Whether you're looking to score hundreds of dollars off on kitchen appliances or want to gift dad a designer clothing item without paying full price, this guide has got your back. We've included deals from top brands like Nike, BlackStone, Omaha Steaks, Therabody and so much more.
Ahead, find all the very best 2023 Father's Day sales and deals.
Best Father's Day Home and Furniture Sales:
The Home Depot: Save on tools, grills, appliances, furniture and more from The Home Depot for the dad who loves a DIY project.
Lowe's: Lowe's currently has lots of deals for Father's Day, ranging from grills to lawn mowers.
Ace Hardware: Shop deals and save hundreds on dad's favorite tools over at Ace Hardware.
Wayfair: Head over to Wayfair to shop deals on furniture, outdoor, appliances and more.
Casper: Bundle and save on Casper's next-level bedding to gift dad the best sleep of his life.
Best Father's Day Clothing Sales:
J. Crew: Give dad's wardrobe an upgrade with a few pieces from J. Crew, especially with their extra 50% off deals.
Nike: Gift dad a pair of Nike shoes, shorts, t-shirts and more for up to 50% off.
Lululemon: You can count on lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section to find the best deals on athletic apparel and more for dad.
Nordstrom: Shop new markdowns on trendy styles from AG, Joe's, Burberry and more over at Nordstrom.
Nordstrom Rack: If you want even more amazing deals on brands like Volcom, adidas and more, Nordstrom Rack has lots of clearance items on sale for up to 80% off.
Coach Outlet: Gift dad a new backpack, wallet and more from Coach Outlet for up to hundreds of dollars off.
Macy's: Get Polo Ralph Lauren shirts, Nike shorts and more on sale for a limited time over at Macy's.
Best Father's Day Tech Sales:
Best Buy: Get laptops, watches, Bose headphones and more on sale over at Best Buy.
Amazon: Looking to gift dad an iPad for Father's Day? There are lots of great tech deals to shop over at Amazon.
Walmart: Get AirPods, Apple Watches, projectors and more on sale for over $100 off at Walmart.
Kohl's: Head over to Kohl's to shop amazing deals on top-rated JBL speakers and more.
Best Father's Day Fitness & Grooming Sales:
Therabody: Get up to $170 off Therabody's life-changing Theragun Pro during their Father's Day sale.
Dick's Sporting Goods: Shop deals on Nike, BlackStone, The North Face and so much more over at Dick's Sporting Goods.
Manscaped: Manscaped is currently hosting a Father's Day special where you can get free boxers and and a travel bag, and also save on bundles.
Best Father's Day Cooking & Grill Sales:
Nutribullet: Get 20% off Nutribullet sitewide until the 18th when you use code GIFTFORDAD.
QVC: QVC has lots of amazing deals, like, all the time. For Father's Day, you can find Vitamix blenders at amazing prices for the dad who is perfecting his smoothie recipe.
Omaha Steaks: Get 50% off sitewide and treat dad to some Omaha Steaks.
BlackStone: If dad has been eyeing that BlackStone, now is the perfect time to shop it on sale.
Traeger: If you're splurging on a gift for the dad who loves to cook, you can save $100 on Traeger's top-of-the-line grills right now.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
Looking for more Father's Day gift ideas to shop? Check out these presents that are so cool, you'll want to steal them for yourself.