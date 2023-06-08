Jana Kramer Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3, Her First With Fiancé Allan Russell

Watch : Jana Kramer Shares Her Ex's Reaction to Her Engagement

Jana Kramer and Allan Russell have the nicest thing to share.

Two weeks after announcing her engagement to the soccer player, the "Nicest Thing" singer announced she is pregnant with the couple's first baby.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," she wrote in a June 8 Instagram post. "(I promise this is the last Announcement...at least for a little while) but I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

As the One Tree Hill alum—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—revealed, the couple's latest chapter together came as a bit of a surprise.

"I didn't think it would ever happen again, if I'm being honest," she told People. "I've been through a lot, so this has just been a really beautiful thing. I'm letting it all sink in. It's everything I've wanted and more. Allan was so sweet. He wrote me this little sticky note saying, 'You deserve the happy ending.'"

These days, Jana's happy ending is becoming more clear by the day. After all, in late May, Allan popped the question.