How Khloe Kardashian Is Setting Boundaries With Ex Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Son's Name Is Finally Revealed

Khloe Kardashian is all about putting family first.

In fact, the 38-year-old—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson—recently opened up about maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship with the NBA star after their split.

"Tristan and I, we always get along great," she told mom Kris Jenner during the June 8 episode of The Kardashians. "Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side."

Khloe and Tristan's son was conceived prior to the 32-year-old's paternity scandal unfolding in late 2021. But as the Good American founder explained, she's all about moving forward in the present.

"What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for?" she continued. "I don't need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

And as Kris pointed out, Khloe and the Lakers star—who welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 and is also dad to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig—seems to have found their groove.