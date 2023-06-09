How Khloe Kardashian Is Setting Boundaries With Ex Tristan Thompson After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is all about putting family first.
In fact, the 38-year-old—who shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson—recently opened up about maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship with the NBA star after their split.
"Tristan and I, we always get along great," she told mom Kris Jenner during the June 8 episode of The Kardashians. "Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side."
Khloe and Tristan's son was conceived prior to the 32-year-old's paternity scandal unfolding in late 2021. But as the Good American founder explained, she's all about moving forward in the present.
"What's done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for?" she continued. "I don't need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."
And as Kris pointed out, Khloe and the Lakers star—who welcomed son Theo with Maralee Nichols in 2021 and is also dad to son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig—seems to have found their groove.
"When I'm not around, he's here," Khloe shared. "I would rather him be here than the nanny."
That said, the mom of two noted their dynamic is solely about their kids.
"There's still boundaries, I'm definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things," she shared. "No one's just here chilling if there's no kids involved."
For Khloe, keeping strict parameters is a non-negotiable.
"These boundaries are so important to put into place with Tristan because we've done this song and dance a handful of times already," she said in a confessional. "I've gotten back with him after a cheating scandal, so I don't know if Tristan is under the impression, ‘Oh wow, OK, let's just ride this out and eventually she'll get back with me.'"
As she noted, "I get why he would think that, so it's my job to set boundaries that my actions show otherwise," adding that "it's always about the kids, and that's what it is. But we're not just hanging out by ourselves."
Simply put, Khloe is only interested in keeping up with the peace.
"I keep it very short and sweet and make sure he knows it's always about the kids because it's so easy to fall back," she added. "I can't let those old habits easily come into my life. It's just not what I want."
