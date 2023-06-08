RHOC's Tamra Judge Reveals Where She and Shannon Beador Stand After Huge Reconciliation Fight

Watch : Where RHOC's Shannon Storms Beador Stands With Ex-Husband David

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are finding their way back to friendship—but it will be quite the rocky road.

After a two-year estrangement, the former best friends had an emotional reunion on The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 17 premiere. But as the June 7 episode teased, there's a major fight between the two Bravo co-stars still to come as they try to salvage their relationship.

"I went into that lunch with good intentions," Tamra, who recently rejoined the series after a two-season hiatus, exclusively told E! News, "but I also had to be stern in my delivery to her because I wanted to set up boundaries for our friendship. Because what happened in the past was not working for me, so we had total disagreement on what went down and how things were in the past. You'll have to see, because I end up just walking out."

During the premiere, Shannon claimed their falling out was due to Tamra getting "fired" the show in 2020 after season 14—but Tamra sees things differently.