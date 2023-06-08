RHOC's Tamra Judge Reveals Where She and Shannon Beador Stand After Huge Reconciliation Fight

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador are finding their way back to friendship—but it will be quite the rocky road.
After a two-year estrangement, the former best friends had an emotional reunion on The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 17 premiere. But as the June 7 episode teased, there's a major fight between the two Bravo co-stars still to come as they try to salvage their relationship.
"I went into that lunch with good intentions," Tamra, who recently rejoined the series after a two-season hiatus, exclusively told E! News, "but I also had to be stern in my delivery to her because I wanted to set up boundaries for our friendship. Because what happened in the past was not working for me, so we had total disagreement on what went down and how things were in the past. You'll have to see, because I end up just walking out."
During the premiere, Shannon claimed their falling out was due to Tamra getting "fired" the show in 2020 after season 14—but Tamra sees things differently.
"She had said, 'No, I don't see Tamra because she lives 45 minutes away.'" the 55-year-old explained. "Well, to me, that didn't make a difference. And for her to say, ‘Well, Tamra was fired. That's what happened.' I'm like, ‘Well, that sums it up right there. She doesn't have a need for me anymore.'"
While fans will have to wait until next week to see the reality stars hash things out on the show, their heated lunch won't be the last time the two butt heads on this season of RHOC.
"There's another meeting that we have that doesn't go very well," Tamra teased. "But at the end of the day, we make up and we move forward."
As for where they stand today? Tamra confirmed, "We're on really good terms."
See the drama play out when The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
