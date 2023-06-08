Natalee Holloway Suspect Joran van der Sloot Extradited to U.S. Amid Fraud Case

Joran van der Sloot has arrived in Alabama to face extortion charges, according to CNN.
The key suspect in Natalee Holloway's 2005 disappearance was officially handed over to the FBI and flown from Peru to the United States on June 8.
Joran, who is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the 2010 killing of 21-year-old college student Stephany Flores, is being temporarily extradited to the U.S. in connection with a fraud case involving Natalee's mom Beth Holloway.
Natalee was 18 years old when she disappeared during a graduation trip to Aruba more than a decade ago. And although Joran—who, per the FBI, was seen leaving a bar with Natalee and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe before she went missing—was detained shortly after, he was never officially charged in the case and denied involvement in her disappearance.
However, five years later, Joran was indicted by a grand jury in Alabama on both wire fraud and extortion charges for allegedly trying to get $250,000 from Natalee's mom Beth in exchange for details on her daughter's remains, as well as information regarding her death, per NBC News. (Although Joran initially claimed to know where Natalee's body was buried, he later admitted to providing "worthless" information.)
Ahead of Joran's extradition to the States, Natalee's mom spoke out about getting justice for her daughter.
"I was blessed to have had Natalee in my life for 18 years," Beth shared in a May 10 statement, "and as of this month, I have been without her for exactly 18 years."
"She would be 36 years old now," she continued. "It has been a very long and painful journey, but the persistence of many is going to pay off. Together, we are finally getting justice for Natalee."
For a complete timeline of Natalee's disappearance case, keep reading...