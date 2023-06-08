Kathy Griffin Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Kathy Griffin's voice is officially on the road to recovery.
Kathy, 62, took to TikTok on June 7 to reveal she had undergone successful vocal cord surgery. The surgery was to restore her voice following a lengthy battle against lung cancer.
The comedian brought her fans into the operating room in the clip, showing footage from the same surgeon's camera that provided a view of her vocal cords during her procedure.
According to Kathy, she needed the surgery because she wanted to be "ready" for her Vegas show on June 17.
"This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer journey," she explained. "I'm cancer-free."
Griffin first disclosed her lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021 and celebrated her victory over the disease, announcing her cancer-free status in November the same year. Part of her treatment included having half of her left lung removed, a process that proved more challenging than she had imagined.
To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," she wrote in an Instagram post on August 2021.
"Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!" she said, recalling her sobriety journey to no longer use prescription pills.
"With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills," she continued. "Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK."
Two months ago, Kathy then opened up about another ordeal she has been dealing with for years.
"This is going to sound, whatever, you can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD," Griffin said in an April 11 TikTok video. "They call it an extreme case."
"I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense," Griffin wrote in the caption. "I've never experienced anything like this in my life."