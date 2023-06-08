Kathy Griffin Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery

Watch : Kathy Griffin Diagnosed With "Extreme Case" of Complex PTSD

Kathy Griffin's voice is officially on the road to recovery.

Kathy, 62, took to TikTok on June 7 to reveal she had undergone successful vocal cord surgery. The surgery was to restore her voice following a lengthy battle against lung cancer.

The comedian brought her fans into the operating room in the clip, showing footage from the same surgeon's camera that provided a view of her vocal cords during her procedure.

According to Kathy, she needed the surgery because she wanted to be "ready" for her Vegas show on June 17.

"This is just part of my recovery post-lung cancer journey," she explained. "I'm cancer-free."

Griffin first disclosed her lung cancer diagnosis in August 2021 and celebrated her victory over the disease, announcing her cancer-free status in November the same year. Part of her treatment included having half of her left lung removed, a process that proved more challenging than she had imagined.