See Ariana Madix SURve Up Justice in First Look at Buying Back My Daughter Movie

Ariana Madix has the right to remain in the spotlight.
And that's exactly what she's doing. The Vanderpump Rules star is set to appear in front of the camera but this time in a scripted capacity for the upcoming movie Buying Back My Daughter.
The first photos of Ariana from the Lifetime film have been released, showing the 37-year-old in character as Officer Karen. In fact, the Bravo star is seen dressed in a police officer's finest: a blue dress shirt, with a black tie and gold badge. And in one picture, Ariana's signature blonde hair is seen pulled back into a pony tail as she peers out the window.
Not to mention, in a second shot, Ariana sits at a desk at the police department as she scrolls through a computer.
Ariana joins castmates Meagan Good, Roger Cross and Faith Wright in the drama, which is inspired by horrific real-life events.
The upcoming movie centers around parents—Dana (Good) and Curtis (Cross)—embarking on a high-stakes mission to find their daughter Alicia (Wright), who went missing after she snuck out to attend a party, according to a press release.
Alicia's "bout with teenage rebellion," per the release, then "quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police."
As for Karen, the police officer will help "investigate the case," while maintaining a "personal connection to the story."
Currently, Ariana is hot off of season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, where it was revealed her ex-boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval was having an affair with fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.
But these days, Ariana is as good as gold. Back in March, the Something About Her co-owner thanked her supporters for the "outpouring of love" she's received.
"So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn't kill me better run."