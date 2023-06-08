See Ariana Madix SURve Up Justice in First Look at Buying Back My Daughter Movie

Watch : Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss "Had Sex in Guest Room"

Ariana Madix has the right to remain in the spotlight.

And that's exactly what she's doing. The Vanderpump Rules star is set to appear in front of the camera but this time in a scripted capacity for the upcoming movie Buying Back My Daughter.

The first photos of Ariana from the Lifetime film have been released, showing the 37-year-old in character as Officer Karen. In fact, the Bravo star is seen dressed in a police officer's finest: a blue dress shirt, with a black tie and gold badge. And in one picture, Ariana's signature blonde hair is seen pulled back into a pony tail as she peers out the window.

Not to mention, in a second shot, Ariana sits at a desk at the police department as she scrolls through a computer.

Ariana joins castmates Meagan Good, Roger Cross and Faith Wright in the drama, which is inspired by horrific real-life events.