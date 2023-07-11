Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Cordae

Watch : Naomi Osaka Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With BF Cordae

It's love all around for Naomi Osaka.

The 25-year-old tennis star and boyfriend Cordae have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, a source close to Naomi confirmed to E! News: "They are doing great."

In an extra special twist, Naomi and Cordae's bundle of joy arrived in the middle of a major Grand Slam: Wimbledon 2023.

Naomi announced her pregnancy in January after withdrawing from the 2023 Australian Open. At the time, she shared a sonogram image, calling the past few years "interesting" but "challenging."

"These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to," she wrote. "I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, everyday is a new blessing and adventure."

"I know that I have so much to look forward to in the future," Naomi continued. "One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'that's my mom,' haha."