Game-Winning Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Sports Fan Dad

If you've been searching far and wide for the very best Father's Day gifts for your dad, you might be feeling some stress if you have yet to find the perfect present. Luckily, we have a ton of 2023 Father's Day gift guides for you to shop through, and we're here to give you some more gift inspo.
Below, you'll find some of the coolest and most unique gifts for the dad who's a sports fanatic. Whether he's into fitness or would rather watch the game from his favorite spot on the couch, there's a gift for every kind of sports enthusiast. From customizable golf sets to Hoka running shoes on sale, any dad would love to receive these gifts.
Ahead, find some of the best Father's Day gifts for the sports-loving dad. He will definitely not be disappointed.
2023 Father's Day gift ideas for the sports fans:
Simple Modern Officially Licensed NFL Can Coolers
These NFL can coolers have over 2,300 glowing ratings on Amazon, and reviewers love how they keep drinks "nice and cool." You can gift dad a can cooler with his favorite team's logo.
Personalized Golf Ball Gift Set
This is the perfect gift idea for the golf-obsessed dad. The personalized golf gift set comes with 12 customized golf balls, 12 golf tees and 12 pencils in a sleek box, with free monogramming! It's thoughtful, unique and so memorable.
Nike Men's Tech Swoosh Cap
Baseball caps are always a great gift idea for Father's Day because they're versatile and practical. They're great for days out in the sun, camping trips and more. This Nike cap is available on Amazon in a ton of different colors for just $24.
Clifton 8
Hoka running shoes are among the best of the best. Thousands of reviewers love them. If you're dad is a runner or just needs some comfy shoes, gift him a pair while they're on sale.
Los Angeles Lakers ISlide Dad Slide Sandals - Purple
If dad is an avid fan of an NBA team, he'll love these slides to wear around the house, gym or ahead of a big game. Gift him a pair so he can rep his dad status and favorite team, no matter their current playoff status.
MAX'IS Creations | The Mug with a Hoop
Dad can enjoy his favorite beverages, snacks, cereal and more while watching the game with this basketball-inspired mug.
Small Everyday Gym Bag
If dad is always on the go or hitting the gym, you can't go wrong with giving his gym bag a little upgrade. This Gymshark Small Everyday Gym Bag is durable, spacious and versatile without being bulky. It can even be used as a weekender bag for any upcoming travel plans!
Personalised Fathers Day Acrylic Plaque
This customizable acrylic plaque from Etsy will melt dad's heart, especially if he's into sports. There's no team like your family!
Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L
Is dad always on the go? If so, he needs this cult-favorite Everywhere Belt Bag. The bag is perfect for everyday use, workouts and trips. It has enough space for all the essentials, from keys, a wallet and, if he uses it on vacation, the whole family's passports.
Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7-inch
These lightweight shorts are perfect for the dad who is always going for a run. It has a soft waistband, low-bounce pockets for his essentials and sweat-wicking material. There are 16 different color options to choose from.
AW Fashions Shh... I'm Watching The Game With Dad Funny Cute One-Piece
If you're gifting something to a new dad this Father's Day, you can't go wrong with this adorable baby onesie. Dad will totally love it.
JOOLA Sport Squad Endzone Challenge 2 in 1 Football Toss
Test dad's skills with this fun football toss game. Reviewers love how "fun and entertaining" the endzone challenge is, and dad will, too.
Vinsguir Exercise Equipment for Core Workout
If dad is in his fitness era, he can exercise anywhere with this ab wheel roller that has 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is Father's Day 2023?
Father's Day is usually on the third Sunday in June. This year, Father's Day is on Sunday, June 18, 2023. It's never too early to start searching and shopping for gifts.
When is the deadline to order Father's Day gifts?
Each store has different shipping rates and speeds, which are dependent on the delivery location. To save yourself some time and stress, make sure to order 2023 Father's Day gifts as soon as possible. Amazon and Wayfair are great stores with fast shipping. If you're worried about getting a gift in time, Macy's, Kohl's and Home Depot are great stores if you want to buy online and pick up in store.
What should I get my dad for Father's Day?
Every dad has different tastes and interests, but you can never go wrong with a useful item. Vitamix blenders, breakfast sandwich makers, iPads, and pillows are great gift ideas. Or you can treat dad to some delicious Omaha Steaks, gourmet cookies, or a charcuterie board full of meats and cheeses.
