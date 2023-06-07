Jennie Ruby Jane Shares Insight Into Bond With The Idol Co-Star Lily-Rose Depp

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Sees The Weeknd As "Supportive Friend" Amid Filming The Idol

Jennie Ruby Jane and Lily-Rose Depp are in perfect harmony.

The BLACKPINK star recalled her time working alongside her co-star in Max's The Idol, which follows a troubled singer's path to fame and relationship with a cult leader.

"It was amazing," Jennie said of collaborating with Lily-Rose in a Max YouTube video June 7. "I'm so lucky to have worked with someone that I've known for a long time. And she's a superstar. And I'm just so lucky. I had so much fun."

In The Idol, which marks the K-pop artist's first acting job, Jennie shows off her dancing talents as Dyanne, a backup dancer and close friend to Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose.

"I didn't have a lot of time to learn the choreography for the dance scenes," Jennie added. "Thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me."

In turn, Jennie's fellow co-stars also had nothing but praise for the performer. Abel "The Weeknd" Tesafye—who plays Tedros, a modern-day cult leader—raved about having Jennie on the The Idol, noting it was essential to include her perspective.