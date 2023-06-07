Jennie Ruby Jane Shares Insight Into Bond With The Idol Co-Star Lily-Rose Depp

Jennie Ruby Jane and Lily-Rose Depp are in perfect harmony.
The BLACKPINK star recalled her time working alongside her co-star in Max's The Idol, which follows a troubled singer's path to fame and relationship with a cult leader.
"It was amazing," Jennie said of collaborating with Lily-Rose in a Max YouTube video June 7. "I'm so lucky to have worked with someone that I've known for a long time. And she's a superstar. And I'm just so lucky. I had so much fun."
In The Idol, which marks the K-pop artist's first acting job, Jennie shows off her dancing talents as Dyanne, a backup dancer and close friend to Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose.
"I didn't have a lot of time to learn the choreography for the dance scenes," Jennie added. "Thankfully, I do this all the time, so it came naturally to me."
In turn, Jennie's fellow co-stars also had nothing but praise for the performer. Abel "The Weeknd" Tesafye—who plays Tedros, a modern-day cult leader—raved about having Jennie on the The Idol, noting it was essential to include her perspective.
"It's important that we got someone like Jennie who understands this world," Abel said in an June 2 interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, per Billboard. "A lot of these musicians, like myself, are non-actors, and we all understand the world."
After all, the show's star-studded cast also includes Troye Sivan, as well as Dan Levy, Rachel Sennott, Suzanna Son, Hank Azaria, among others.
"We're all tapping into a place, and I think Jennie does it incredibly well on the show," Abel continued. "I'm really proud of her."