Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' Affair Comes to a Shocking Conclusion

Raise your glasses high because Vanderpump Rules season 10 has officially come to an end and you're definitely going to need a Pumptini.
Part three of the Bravo reality series' reunion aired on June 7, and, like the two previous installments, there were even more shocking new details about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' affair—including an explosive revelation from Leviss about the "Scandoval" timeline in the last moment that the majority of the cast was unaware of.
In the final reunion episode, Leviss finally came face-to-face with Ariana Madix, who did not hold back and unleashed on her former best friend—not that that stopped Leviss from attempting to apologize to Madix. Plus, we heard what the disgusting comment Sandoval directed at Madix that Andy Cohen correctly predicted would "upset every woman in America," and Sandoval and Leviss offered an update on their current relationship status after their months-long affair came to light.
Read on for the biggest bombshells from the final installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, including the shocking confession in the final moments that changed everything:
