Lionel Messi Announces Move to Major League Soccer, Rejecting $400 Million Offer From Saudi Arabia

U.S. soccer fans will get a kick out of this news.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is set to join the Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

"I made the decision today," the 35-year-old, in comments translated from Spanish, told Barcelona-based sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo June 7. "I still haven't closed it 100 percent. There are a few things that we are still working on."

But Major League Soccer is already celebrating the move. "We are pleased that Lionel Messi has stated that he intends to join Inter Miami and Major League Soccer this summer," the organization said in a statement. "Although work remains to finalize a formal agreement, we look forward to welcoming one of the greatest soccer players of all time to our League."

The news comes almost six months after Argentina won the 2023 World Cup, which marked a first for Messi, who was also given the individual Golden Ball as the best player in the finals.