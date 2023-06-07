The Ultimatum: Queer Love Relationship Status Check: Who's Still Together?

The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale dropped June 7 on Netflix, so we have to wonder: Who's together and who's not? Well, we have all the scoop.

Did they choose to marry or move on?

The Ultimatum: Queer Love's dramatic first season came to a close on June 7, with the five couples made up of women and non-binary people making their final decision about the future of their relationships. There were engagements, breakups and shocking confessions...and that was before the reunion offered up another update on the pairs. And the answers may not be what you're expecting.

The Netflix dating experiment followed the five couples—Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright, Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa, Mildred Woody and Tiff Der, Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton and Sam Mark and Aussie Chau—on the verge of marriage, but one wasn't ready yet, hence the ultimatum being issued. After eight weeks and  trial marriages with other cast members, the pairs had to decide whether they would commit to marriage or move on—potentially with someone else on the show.

So, who's still together? And which couple shockingly decided to end their engagement after the reunion? Scroll on to find out...

Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright: Engaged and Then Broke Up

Despite Yoly falling in love with Xander during their three weeks together, Mal never wavered in their commitment. 

"It's always been you," Mal told Yoly, before getting down on one knee. "Will you do life with me? Will you marry me?" After a brief pause, Yoly said yes, asking, "What took you so long?"

Still, Yoly had doubts that she made the right choice. "If Xander were to fight for me," she admitted, "I don't know what I would say."

While Yoly and Mal left the experiment engaged, Mal revealed they were "happily broken up" during the reunion, though they did clash over the exact timeline of their breakup.

"My fear was that as soon as the cameras stopped filming, we were going to go back to our ways that I know of," Yoly explained. "That happened, we spent some time apart. During that time apart, she said, 'This isn't going to work out.' I didn't fight back."

After watching the show and seeing Yoly's interactions with Xander, Mal said she now views their relationship through a completely different lens. "You feel like a dangerous stranger to me," Mal said. "I had your back so hard and all you did was make a complete fool out of me."

Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa: No Longer Together

Xander and Vanessa chose to end their four-year relationship after Xander developed feelings for Yoly during their trial marriage.

"I wish I could give you the world," Xander told Vanessa. "I thought I was going to be able to. You deserve a lot more than I can offer you right now."

While they both talked about possible rekindling things in the future, Vanessa revealed during the reunion that they have not been in communication since the experience ended. 

Xander and Yoly: Just Friends

After Yoly's engagement to Mal and Xander's breakup with Vanessa, the duo had an emotional conversation where they expressed their love for one another.

"I don't want to let you go," Yoly told Xander. "This isn't a matter of not loving you. It's not from lack of love."

And, it turns out, their feelings didn't go away as they revealed during the reunion they tried to rekindle their romance after Yoly's engagement ended.

"We stayed in communication some," Xander shared, "and we saw each other while we were at Coachella." The pair denied anything physical happening during their time at the music festival, but later admitted they were making plans for Yoly to visit Xander in Hawaii. "I had a great time with Xander," Yoly explained. "I was hoping to reconnect and try in any way possible."

Ultimately, they went their separate ways.

"We were in each other's journey for a little bit, but now we're back to doing our own stuff," Xander said. "I feel like I really needed to commit to myself. And figure out how to change the things I wanted to so I could show up better for myself and any partner that I had.

Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton: Engaged and Then Broke Up

Learning Rae was physically intimate with Vanessa during their trial marriage, devastated Lexi. But the couple of three years was able to come back together and both proposed to each other in the finale. They then revealed they were moving to Philadelphia together after Rae got a new job. 

During the reunion, the pair confirmed that they are still engaged.

"The last year has been amazing," Lexi said. "Proposal, vacations, we moved back to California a few months ago. It wholeheartedly has been the best year of my life." 

Lexi and Rae were so happy, in fact, that Lexi said she would get married at the reunion if Rae would let her. "I am actually an ordained minister," host JoAnna Garcia Swisher offered, before Lexi revealed they already have a wedding date.

But a title card that aired after the episode ended offered a shocking update: "Shortly after filming the reunion, Lexi and Rae chose to end their relationship. The wedding has been called off."

Mildred Woody and Tiff Der: Engaged and Then Broke Up

"We're crazy," Mildred told Tiff in the finale after they got engaged. "But we're crazy together." Cut to the reunion and Mildred's tune was wildly different: "We're no longer on speaking terms."

So what happened?

They moved in together after their engagement, but immediately reverted back to their old ways. "There were no plans for the future" Mildred said. "We could never talk about a wedding. There were so many problems."

But, when Mildred described leaving Tiff as "one of the hardest decisions that I ever made ever," Tiff fired back that they were the one to end their engagement. "I just feel like we had an overall unhealthy relationship that was trying our best," Tiff shared.

Mildred then revealed she was arrested after throwing a pet gate at Tiff, who called the police. "They took my engagement ring off and I never put it back on," she said. "I am not proud of what I did, but there was a lot of fighting."

After getting into a heated argument, Tiff walked off the set and chose not to return.

Sam Mark and Aussie Chau: Engaged

After initially presenting a baffled Sam with a heart-shaped stone, Aussie pulled out a very different kind of rock and proposed.

During the reunion, the couple confirmed they are still engaged, but aren't rushing the wedding planning process.

"We're kind of waiting," Sam sad. "It was like, 'How do we explain this to people?' It's just so awkward."

