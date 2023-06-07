The Ultimatum: Queer Love Relationship Status Check: Who's Still Together?

Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright: Engaged and Then Broke Up

Despite Yoly falling in love with Xander during their three weeks together, Mal never wavered in their commitment.

"It's always been you," Mal told Yoly, before getting down on one knee. "Will you do life with me? Will you marry me?" After a brief pause, Yoly said yes, asking, "What took you so long?"

Still, Yoly had doubts that she made the right choice. "If Xander were to fight for me," she admitted, "I don't know what I would say."

While Yoly and Mal left the experiment engaged, Mal revealed they were "happily broken up" during the reunion, though they did clash over the exact timeline of their breakup.

"My fear was that as soon as the cameras stopped filming, we were going to go back to our ways that I know of," Yoly explained. "That happened, we spent some time apart. During that time apart, she said, 'This isn't going to work out.' I didn't fight back."

After watching the show and seeing Yoly's interactions with Xander, Mal said she now views their relationship through a completely different lens. "You feel like a dangerous stranger to me," Mal said. "I had your back so hard and all you did was make a complete fool out of me."