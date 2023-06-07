The Ultimatum: Queer Love Relationship Status Check: Who's Still Together?

Did they choose to marry or move on?
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's dramatic first season came to a close on June 7, with the five couples made up of women and non-binary people making their final decision about the future of their relationships. There were engagements, breakups and shocking confessions...and that was before the reunion offered up another update on the pairs. And the answers may not be what you're expecting.
The Netflix dating experiment followed the five couples—Yoly Rojas and Mal Wright, Xander Boger and Vanessa Papa, Mildred Woody and Tiff Der, Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton and Sam Mark and Aussie Chau—on the verge of marriage, but one wasn't ready yet, hence the ultimatum being issued. After eight weeks and trial marriages with other cast members, the pairs had to decide whether they would commit to marriage or move on—potentially with someone else on the show.
So, who's still together? And which couple shockingly decided to end their engagement after the reunion? Scroll on to find out...
