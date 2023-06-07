Stormi Webster Is All Grown Up as Kylie Jenner Celebrates Daughter’s Pre-Kindergarten Graduation

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Stormi & Aire

And just like that, Stormi Webster is heading to kindergarten.

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 5-year-old daughter's pre-kindergarten graduation by sharing a sweet mother-daughter snap on Instagram. In the pic from the major milestone, Kylie is crouched down next to Stormi hugging her with one hand and holding a bouquet of pink roses in the other.

The makeup mogul—who shares Stormi and 16-month old son Aire with ex Travis Scott—captioned the June 7 post, "My sweet girl graduated pre-k today," alongside the heart hands and bouquet emojis.

Kylie's comment section was flooded with love from friends like Hailey Bieber, who wrote, "grown up girl" and longtime family friend Malika Hajj, who added, "Congrats Sweet girl Stormi."

The Kardashians star is no stranger to sharing major moments with her kids on social media—no matter how small. In fact, Aire had his own milestone to celebrate back in February—his very first taste of ice cream. The 25-year-old shared an adorable video of Aire tasting a pineapple Dole Whip frozen dessert to her Instagram Story.

She captioned the clip, in which Aire can be seen trying the iconic Disney dessert from his stroller, "First ice cream."