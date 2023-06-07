Stormi Webster Is All Grown Up as Kylie Jenner Celebrates Daughter’s Pre-Kindergarten Graduation

And just like that, Stormi Webster is heading to kindergarten.
Kylie Jenner celebrated her 5-year-old daughter's pre-kindergarten graduation by sharing a sweet mother-daughter snap on Instagram. In the pic from the major milestone, Kylie is crouched down next to Stormi hugging her with one hand and holding a bouquet of pink roses in the other.
The makeup mogul—who shares Stormi and 16-month old son Aire with ex Travis Scott—captioned the June 7 post, "My sweet girl graduated pre-k today," alongside the heart hands and bouquet emojis.
Kylie's comment section was flooded with love from friends like Hailey Bieber, who wrote, "grown up girl" and longtime family friend Malika Hajj, who added, "Congrats Sweet girl Stormi."
The Kardashians star is no stranger to sharing major moments with her kids on social media—no matter how small. In fact, Aire had his own milestone to celebrate back in February—his very first taste of ice cream. The 25-year-old shared an adorable video of Aire tasting a pineapple Dole Whip frozen dessert to her Instagram Story.
She captioned the clip, in which Aire can be seen trying the iconic Disney dessert from his stroller, "First ice cream."
Over the years, Kylie has often spoken about her life as a mom—including whether there might be more children in her future.
"I don't have a number in my mind," the Kylie Cosmetics founder told Homme Girls in an interview published April 18. "Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen."
"It's really such a blessing that I've been able to live and experience so much life at such a young age," she continued. "I have two kids, I'm 25. Honestly. I've never been happier. As I get older, I get more appreciative of my life, my family, my friends and having all these opportunities."
And when it comes to beauty, Kylie also shared that motherhood has affected the way she views herself—especially when it comes to her daughter.
"I see my features in my daughter and my son now," she shared, "but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure."
Look below for some more of Stormi and Kylie's cutest mother-daughter moments: