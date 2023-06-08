Vanderpump Rules: Raquel Leviss Wanted to Be in a Throuple With Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Raquel Leviss was ready to crown this relationship as an official throuple.
The former beauty queen shared that at one point during her months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, she asked him if his then-girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, would be open to being in a throuple. As for why she pondered that idea?
"Because I love Ariana as a person and then also I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea," Raquel told producers in part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. "But it was not something in question."
When the idea was shut down, the 28-year-old shared that she grappled with wanting to come clean to her former BFF.
"I definitely felt really guilty," she confessed. "A huge part of me wanted to tell her. Like, it ate me alive not to tell her. I even suggested I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about, like, having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she would not be into that.'"
But this isn't the first time the idea of a relationship between Raquel, Tom and Ariana had been discussed. In fact, Ariana herself made a joke about it in Mexico during Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davis.
"It looks like we're a throuple," she joked, while topless in a hot tub with Tom and Raquel. "It looks like we're in a throuple on a romantic vacay."
Unbeknownst to Ariana, the two had already started a secret relationship.
The TomTom co-owner replied "cute" to the photos the trio took, while the former Miss Sonoma County teased that the risqué pictures shouldn't be shared with anyone.
News of Tom and Raquel's affair broke March 3, and since then, fellow cast members including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney and Raquel's ex-fiancé James Kennedy have distanced themselves from the pair.
As for if Ariana would ever film with the two major Scandoval players again? She says a resounding no.
"I have nothing to say to either of them," the Something About Her co-owner told The New York Times in an interview published May 18. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."
And she was more than happy the majority of her co-stars had her back during the three part reunion.
"It was kind of a weird day because I feel like most of the time in any other reunion, we go through the whole season," Ariana explained to the outlet. "But in this reunion, it was really just everybody against one or against two [cast members]. We've never been united like that ever."
For all of the bombshells from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, keep scrolling.
