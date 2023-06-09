What's Next for Johnny Depp: Inside His Busy Return to the Spotlight

Watch : See Johnny Depp Make His Return to Cannes Film Festival

As far as Johnny Depp's long and storied career is concerned, the last few years haven't exactly been, shall we say...good.

The three-time Oscar nominee's personal reputation took a pummeling in courts on two continents and theatergoers haven't seen his face in wide release since 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, his second appearance in a franchise that later traded him in for Mads Mikkelsen.

So, the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's decision to open with the world premiere of Depp's latest movie, the historical drama Jeanne du Barry, inevitably served as a litmus test to see where public opinion was when it came to the actor being spotlighted at a major red carpet event.

"He is very proud of the film, the reception and the support he's received from his fans," a source close to Depp tells E! News. "Cannes was great, he took the time with everybody, engaging with fans on the street. Johnny takes it all very seriously and was very professional."