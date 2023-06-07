Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Year-Long Break From Acting

Tom Holland is taking a break from web-slinging.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor recently opened up about his decision to take a year-long hiatus from acting, due to the toll filming his new series The Crowded Room took on him.
"It was a tough time, for sure," Tom told Extra in an interview published June 6. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."
He added, "I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."
Despite the challenges he faced on the Apple TV+ series—in which he plays a man arrested in connection with a shooting in late-‘70s New York—Tom is proud of the work the cast and crew up into the production.
"I'm no stranger to hard work," he said. "I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it. But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like, 'I need to have a break.'"
As he put it, "I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain."
Tom plays Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room, a man arrested under the cloud of a 1979 shooting in New York City. His life unfurls through a series of intriguing interrogations led by detective Rya Goodwin, played by Amanda Seyfried.
Holland's decision to step back from acting isn't the only life adjustment he's made in order to focus on his well-being. Last August, he shared his resolution to take a break from social media to protect his mental health.
"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the Uncharted actor said in an instagram video at the time. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I've decided to take a step back and delete the app."
Tom ended his note with an encouraging message for anyone going through something similar.
"There is an awful stigma against mental health," he added, "and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of."