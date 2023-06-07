Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Year-Long Break From Acting

Watch : Tom Holland Reveals He's Over One Year SOBER

Tom Holland is taking a break from web-slinging.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor recently opened up about his decision to take a year-long hiatus from acting, due to the toll filming his new series The Crowded Room took on him.

"It was a tough time, for sure," Tom told Extra in an interview published June 6. "We were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before. And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure."

He added, "I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was."

Despite the challenges he faced on the Apple TV+ series—in which he plays a man arrested in connection with a shooting in late-‘70s New York—Tom is proud of the work the cast and crew up into the production.

"I'm no stranger to hard work," he said. "I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it. But then again, the show did break me. There did come a time where sort of was like, 'I need to have a break.'"