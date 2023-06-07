Wendy Williams Receiving Treatment at Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams has sought more professional help as she battles undisclosed health problems.
More than seven months after the former talk show host returned home from a wellness facility after a two-month stay, her manager Will Selby confirmed she's receiving additional treatment.
"Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published June 6. "She's taking it day by day."
Selby continued, "She's progressing very well. She looks healthy. She sounds healthy, and I think she's doing amazing."
He also issued a plea to the fans and critics of the broadcast personality, who has battled lymphedema and Graves' disease for years and also underwent a major change to her career—the ending of The Wendy Williams Show last June.
"Just understand that she's a human being that's going through a lot," he added. "She's dealing with a lot and support her, please."
E! News has reached out to Williams' reps for comment and has not heard back.
Selby made his comments a day after the 58-year-old's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., expressed concern about her in a rare interview in which he told The Sun that that in mid-May, her manager "called to tell me she was in the hospital." Around that time, her rep told multiple outlets that Williams was not in the hospital, following reports.
Hunter also accused his mom's team of "taking advantage of someone who needs to get better." However, Selby has vehemently refuted that allegation.
"Wendy is under a guardianship," he told ET. "Everything that she does gets approved by the guardianship. A court-appointed guardianship. So, no one, even if they wanted to take advantage of her—everything has to get approved by that court. So, any type of business dealings that we do, Wendy, myself and anyone—we have to get the guardianship to sign off on it. So how can anyone take advantage of her?"
E! News has reached out to Hunter for comment and has not heard back.