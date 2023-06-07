Watch : Wendy Williams Receiving Treatment at Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams has sought more professional help as she battles undisclosed health problems.

More than seven months after the former talk show host returned home from a wellness facility after a two-month stay, her manager Will Selby confirmed she's receiving additional treatment.

"Wendy is at a facility doing her best to be her best," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published June 6. "She's taking it day by day."

Selby continued, "She's progressing very well. She looks healthy. She sounds healthy, and I think she's doing amazing."

He also issued a plea to the fans and critics of the broadcast personality, who has battled lymphedema and Graves' disease for years and also underwent a major change to her career—the ending of The Wendy Williams Show last June.

"Just understand that she's a human being that's going through a lot," he added. "She's dealing with a lot and support her, please."