BMX Rider Pat Casey Dead at 29 After Accident at Motocross Park

The BMX community is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Rider Pat Casey died on June 6, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner. He was 29 years old.
The medical examiner's office noted that Pat had been at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, Calif., with friends earlier that day.
"The decedent was riding a motocross bike when he lost control and was ejected," the office noted on its website. "Bystanders placed a 9-1-1 call and paramedics were dispatched. Upon arrival of paramedics, the decedent was pulseless and apneic and advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated. Despite lifesaving efforts, he could not be resuscitated and his death was pronounced."
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department had also confirmed that a man recently died at the motocross park following an accident but did not name the individual.
"Deputies found a 29-year-old man had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps," a release from the department read. "Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."
After Pat's death, his wife Chase Casey reposted several social media tributes to the athlete—who won the gold in BMX Dirt at the 2021 X Games—on Instagram Stories. She also shared a picture of the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower on their recent trip to Paris with their kids Reid, 8, and Taytum, 7. Honoring her forever, Chase captioned it, "Mau loa baby."
Pat's fellow riders were among the many to express their condolences.
"The world lost one of the baddest to ever do it," professional BMX dirt jumper and host of The Challenge TJ Lavin wrote on Instagram June 7 alongside a throwback photo of Pat. "I'm so sorry for his wife and kids. @patcaseybmx will forever be remembered for the down to earth sweetheart of a guy that he was. #bmxfamily."
Added rider Tyler Fernengel underneath one of Pat's recent Instagram posts, "See you on the other side my brother. Thank you for the years of love."
BMX pro Kieran Reilly also expressed how he couldn't believe he was seeing this news. "Absolute legend, inspiration to so many and all around good dude," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "Rest in Peace Pat."