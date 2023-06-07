BMX Rider Pat Casey Dead at 29 After Accident at Motocross Park

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The BMX community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Rider Pat Casey died on June 6, according to the San Diego County Department of the Medical Examiner. He was 29 years old.

The medical examiner's office noted that Pat had been at the Slayground Motocross Park in Ramona, Calif., with friends earlier that day.

"The decedent was riding a motocross bike when he lost control and was ejected," the office noted on its website. "Bystanders placed a 9-1-1 call and paramedics were dispatched. Upon arrival of paramedics, the decedent was pulseless and apneic and advanced cardiac life support measures were initiated. Despite lifesaving efforts, he could not be resuscitated and his death was pronounced."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department had also confirmed that a man recently died at the motocross park following an accident but did not name the individual.

"Deputies found a 29-year-old man had crashed his motorcycle while performing a jump on the park ramps," a release from the department read. "Deputies and paramedics attempted life-saving measures. However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."