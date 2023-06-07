Beyoncé Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction With Ease During Renaissance Show

A fashion mishap isn't going to break Beyoncé's soul.
Like the true professional that she is, the Grammy winner shook off a minor wardrobe malfunction during her Renaissance World Tour in London on June 1.
While performing "America Has a Problem," the superstar surprised the Beyhive with a brand-new costume, wearing a sculptural minidress embellished in gold, silver and black sequins. She paired the bedazzled look with bug-eyed sunglasses (complete with antennas) and a jeweled headpiece in the same hues as a bee's coating.
And although the eye-catching hat acted as the perfect finishing touch to Beyoncé's outfit, it also proved to be troublesome. TikTok user @rasulmstr recently shared a clip of the singer stomping her feet as part of the song's choreography, causing the headpiece to slide down to her forehead and onto her shades.
But Beyoncé didn't skip a beat, catching the hat and holding it back in place so it wouldn't hit the ground. Moreover, the "Alien Superstar" singer laughed off the unexpected fashion faux pas, smiling wide and playing it up for the crowd.
However, she eventually took the accessory off and tossed it behind her.
Unfortunately for the musician, this isn't the first time she's experienced a style hiccup during her Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.
During a separate show during her five-night London stop, Beyoncé lit up the stage in a bespoke Mugler bee bodysuit that mixed couture with campiness. For that particular costume, she also donned headgear that featured larger-than-life antennas that cascaded all the way down to her waist. However, a piece of the headpiece broke off, leaving her with only one antenna intact.
No matter what happens on stage, it's clear the show must go on for queen Bey. Keep on reading to take a look at all of her swoon-worthy concert ensembles below.