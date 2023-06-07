Beyoncé Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction With Ease During Renaissance Show

Watch : Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks Will Quake Your Soul

A fashion mishap isn't going to break Beyoncé's soul.

Like the true professional that she is, the Grammy winner shook off a minor wardrobe malfunction during her Renaissance World Tour in London on June 1.

While performing "America Has a Problem," the superstar surprised the Beyhive with a brand-new costume, wearing a sculptural minidress embellished in gold, silver and black sequins. She paired the bedazzled look with bug-eyed sunglasses (complete with antennas) and a jeweled headpiece in the same hues as a bee's coating.

And although the eye-catching hat acted as the perfect finishing touch to Beyoncé's outfit, it also proved to be troublesome. TikTok user @rasulmstr recently shared a clip of the singer stomping her feet as part of the song's choreography, causing the headpiece to slide down to her forehead and onto her shades.

But Beyoncé didn't skip a beat, catching the hat and holding it back in place so it wouldn't hit the ground. Moreover, the "Alien Superstar" singer laughed off the unexpected fashion faux pas, smiling wide and playing it up for the crowd.