Matty Healy Sends Message to Supporters After Taylor Swift Breakup

It looks like it's the end of the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy era.

Amid reports of the Midnights singer and The 1975 frontman's split, he acknowledged recent support he's been receiving.

As seen in a video shared to social media June 5, Matty gave a shout-out to his fans during one of his recent concerts and expressed his appreciation for "some very beautiful signs that said, 'You are loved.'"

"That was very, very kind of you," he noted. "And I'm sure that it's alluding to—as you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment, and I'm sure people are just calling me a c--t relentlessly. I've not been online, but what I have been with is with my boys. And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it because I've got them."