Matty Healy Sends Message to Supporters After Taylor Swift Breakup

It looks like it's the end of the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy era.
Amid reports of the Midnights singer and The 1975 frontman's split, he acknowledged recent support he's been receiving.
As seen in a video shared to social media June 5, Matty gave a shout-out to his fans during one of his recent concerts and expressed his appreciation for "some very beautiful signs that said, 'You are loved.'"
"That was very, very kind of you," he noted. "And I'm sure that it's alluding to—as you're aware, I'm not very online at the moment, and I'm sure people are just calling me a c--t relentlessly. I've not been online, but what I have been with is with my boys. And honestly, as much as I appreciate that, it's so beautiful and I thank you, but I don't need it because I've got them."
Reports about Matty and Taylor going their separate ways first emerged earlier that same day, though the stars have yet to officially confirm their breakup. E! News has reached out to both of their teams for comment but has yet to hear back.
The story of
us Matty and Taylor began in 2014, when they first sparked romance rumors (although, he denied they were in a relationship at the time). The two then refueled dating speculation this past May following the end of her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.
Over the next few weeks, Matty was seen at several of Taylor's Eras Tour shows—with him performing as one of the openers along with Phoebe Bridgers and watching the concert with T.Swift's dad Scott Kingsley Swift. The "Chocolate" singer and the "Bejeweled" artist were also spotted on a number of New York City outings, including one where they held hands.
And while the headlines around the rumored romance continued to stay, stay stay, Taylor—who'd also joined the 1975 onstage at a London show in January—and Matty remained tight-lipped on where they stood.
"Is it all a bit? Is it really sincere? Will he ever address it?" he said during a performance for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Scotland in late May, per a video shared by The Daily Mail. "All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975.'"
Even though it seems like now everything has changed, both Matty and Taylor are keeping busy, including with their respective tours. The 12-time Grammy winner also recently announced that she's releasing Speak Now (Taylor's Version) next month, which features vault tracks and collabs with Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams from Paramore.
"Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album," Taylor explained in a June 5 Instagram post. "They're so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can't wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."