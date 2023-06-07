Shannen Doherty Shares Her Cancer Has Spread to Her Brain

Watch : Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Cancer at Stand Up to Cancer 2018

Shannen Doherty is opening up about a new development in her fight against cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, who revealed her stage 4 diagnosis three years ago, recently shared that her cancer has metastasized to her brain. Doherty gave the heartbreaking update to her cancer journey on Instagram this week.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain," the Charmed alum captioned one video, shared on June 6. "Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place."

Doherty said her "fear is obvious," adding, "I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at [Cedars-Sinai Medical Center]. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like."