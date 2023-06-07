Mark Consuelos Reveals Warning Text He Received From Daughter Lola During Live With Kelly & Mark

Watch : See Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrate Daughter Lola's College Graduation

For Mark Consuelos, sometimes the best career advice comes from an unlikely source.

The Live with Kelly and Mark cohost revealed that before the show covered Scandoval, which has rocked Vanderpump Rules the last few months, his and Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos, 21, issued a stark warning for her dad.

"Lola texted me and she said, 'you better watch yourself,'" Mark explained on Watch What Happens Live June 6. "'You better watch what side you're taking because it could go very bad for you.'"

The recent college grad even took it a step further, making sure her parents had all the facts before covering the drama.

"She said, 'we're doing two things tonight,'" Mark continued. "'We're watching Scandoval, the episode, and then we're gonna watch the first episode of the reunion.'"

In fact, Lola seems to have done such a good job educating her parents that Mark had strong opinions about the scandal—which occurred after news broke of Tom Sandoval's affair with costar Raquel Leviss in March—that he shared during WWHL.

"But don't you think he was just trying to get out of this relationship?" he asked host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Rebecca Romijn. "He chose the person that would blow up this relationship. He knew that this was gonna be, you can't come back from this."