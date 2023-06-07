Danny Bonaduce Speaks Out After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Fans are learning more about Danny Bonaduce's health.
Days after the Partridge Family alum revealed he was set to undergo brain surgery, his wife Amy confirmed that he had a successful procedure.
"It's been a long day," she tweeted June 5, "but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny's surgery went according to plan and he's doing well."
A day later, Bonaduce himself gave an update on how he's doing—tweeting June 6, "I lived, bitch."
Bonaduce's friend and agent Paul Anderson told TMZ the actor is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and that he will then continue to rest at home for three to four weeks. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Earlier this week, Bonaduce shared with the outlet that he was set to undergo surgery for what he said doctors believe is hydrocephalus. (According to Mayo Clinic, "Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.")
Bonaduce explained that he was going to have a shunt put in to drain the fluid and that he was hopeful the surgery could help with some of his symptoms.
"From what I hear, if the diagnosis is correct—that it's hydrocephalus—it'll be 50 percent better right out," he added. "I'll have a tube here, tube here and I'll go, 'Hey, I'm back.' But, you know, I'd rather be safe than sorry 'cause I don't want to get my hopes up too much that I'll be cured. 'Cause, unfortunately right now, I don't mean to be a sorry guy, I'm not a sorry guy, but I will be completely bummed out if this doesn't work."
The 63-year-old noted he "can't walk currently." And while he told the outlet he'll never be able to run track or box again, "if I can get from here to the kitchen on my own, bravo."
Back in April, Bonaduce announced he was taking a temporary medical leave from his radio show.
"I'll share more when I know more, as I'm still working towards receiving a diagnosis," the co-host of iHeart's The Danny Bonaduce & Sarah Morning Show wrote on Instagram April 29. "What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now."
As Bonaduce later explained to Good Morning America, he'd started experiencing symptoms earlier that month, with his wife noting his speech seemed affected.
"She looked really nervous," he recalled. "[She said,] 'You're not saying words. You're not speaking English,' which of course is preposterous to me. Then we called an ambulance and took me to the hospital, where I remained for the first five days and remember very little of it."
Bonaduce said his balance and ability to walk were also impacted, and he encouraged fans to focus on their health.
"Take time to consider your health, what you're doing," he shared. "Pay attention."