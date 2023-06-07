Danny Bonaduce Speaks Out After Undergoing Brain Surgery

Watch : Danny Bonaduce Details Battle With Mystery Illness

Fans are learning more about Danny Bonaduce's health.

Days after the Partridge Family alum revealed he was set to undergo brain surgery, his wife Amy confirmed that he had a successful procedure.

"It's been a long day," she tweeted June 5, "but I just wanted to let you guys know that Danny's surgery went according to plan and he's doing well."

A day later, Bonaduce himself gave an update on how he's doing—tweeting June 6, "I lived, bitch."

Bonaduce's friend and agent Paul Anderson told TMZ the actor is expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and that he will then continue to rest at home for three to four weeks. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Earlier this week, Bonaduce shared with the outlet that he was set to undergo surgery for what he said doctors believe is hydrocephalus. (According to Mayo Clinic, "Hydrocephalus is the buildup of fluid in the cavities (ventricles) deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.")