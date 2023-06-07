Jackie Miller James' Sister Shares Update After Influencer's Aneurysm Rupture

Watch : Influencer Jackie Miller James in Medically Induced Coma

Jackie Miller James' family is feeling the love during an unimaginable time.

As the influencer remains in a medically induced coma after suffering an aneurysm rupture while nine months pregnant, her sister is sharing an update with supporters.

"Our family sincerely thanks the community that has rallied around Jackie's recovery thus far," Natalie Miller wrote in a June 6 update on Jackie's GoFundMe page. "We are deeply touched by everyone's love and support and have found strength from the kindness and generosity from friends, family, followers and strangers alike."

As she noted, "We remain dedicated to securing optimal care for the highest quality of life for Jackie following this tragic event."

Natalie also shared that Jackie's GoFundMe goal has been increased at the advice of professionals as her family continues to learn more about her journey ahead and the "innovative treatments available."

It was just one week ago that Natalie and sister Nicelle posted about their family tragedy.