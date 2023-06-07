Jackie Miller James' Sister Shares Update After Influencer's Aneurysm Rupture

Jackie Miller James' family is feeling the love during an unimaginable time.
As the influencer remains in a medically induced coma after suffering an aneurysm rupture while nine months pregnant, her sister is sharing an update with supporters.
"Our family sincerely thanks the community that has rallied around Jackie's recovery thus far," Natalie Miller wrote in a June 6 update on Jackie's GoFundMe page. "We are deeply touched by everyone's love and support and have found strength from the kindness and generosity from friends, family, followers and strangers alike."
As she noted, "We remain dedicated to securing optimal care for the highest quality of life for Jackie following this tragic event."
Natalie also shared that Jackie's GoFundMe goal has been increased at the advice of professionals as her family continues to learn more about her journey ahead and the "innovative treatments available."
It was just one week ago that Natalie and sister Nicelle posted about their family tragedy.
"We are deeply saddened to share that our sister, Jacqueline (Jackie), was nine months pregnant and one week from her due date, when she suffered an aneurysm rupture, leading to severe brain bleeding and injury," they wrote in a joint statement on the fundraiser page May 31. "Jackie was found immediately by her husband, Austin, and was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously."
"Twelve days after this incident, Jackie remains in a medically induced coma and has undergone five separate brain procedures," her sisters continued. "Jackie is expected to remain in the ICU for weeks and will continue to be hospitalized for months. The baby girl remained in the NICU after 12 days due to the traumatic events of her birth."
Natalie and Nicelle also posted a photo of the 35-year-old meeting her baby for the very first time while in a coma.
"Jackie's husband and family have not left her side since the incident," they shared. "They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."