Rumer Willis Recalls Breaking Her Own Water While Giving Birth to Baby Girl

Watch : Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Shares First Photo of Newborn

Rumer Willis is getting candid about the moment she welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis into the world.

The actress, who shares her baby girl with musician Derek Richard Thomas, detailed her labor experience in an Informed Pregnancy podcast appearance, noting that her water did not break even after she dilated from two to eight inches in about an hour.

As a result, she asked her midwife—who, along with Derek, mom Demi Moore and sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis were in the room—if they should break the water bag.

"'She goes, 'Well, you can,'" Rumer recalled, per People. "I'm like, 'What?' I was like, 'Are you serious?'"

The answer was yes. Afterward, Rumer said she "reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag—it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."

The midwife instructed Rumer to push against the water bag on her next contraction. As for what happened next, Rumer said she "popped it" and even has a picture to remember the moment.