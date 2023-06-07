Rumer Willis Recalls Breaking Her Own Water While Giving Birth to Baby Girl

Rumer Willis is getting candid about the moment she welcomed daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis into the world.
The actress, who shares her baby girl with musician Derek Richard Thomas, detailed her labor experience in an Informed Pregnancy podcast appearance, noting that her water did not break even after she dilated from two to eight inches in about an hour.
As a result, she asked her midwife—who, along with Derek, mom Demi Moore and sisters Tallulah and Scout Willis were in the room—if they should break the water bag.
"'She goes, 'Well, you can,'" Rumer recalled, per People. "I'm like, 'What?' I was like, 'Are you serious?'"
The answer was yes. Afterward, Rumer said she "reached my finger up there, and I'm feeling and it was crazy. I could totally feel this little bag—it feels like a water balloon, but with a bit tougher skin."
The midwife instructed Rumer to push against the water bag on her next contraction. As for what happened next, Rumer said she "popped it" and even has a picture to remember the moment.
"I think there's a photo of me and I just have this look of shock and surprise on my face," the 34-year-old said. "Because it's a different sensation when the water bag is pushing against your cervix to when the baby's head is."
The birthing process then picked up the pace.
"I pushed harder than I've ever probably, but it was literally like I pushed, her head was out," Rumer continued. "I pushed again and her whole body was out. There was no pause. There was no pause in between. It wasn't one of those moments where it was, 'Oh, your head is out.'"
Derek, along with Rumer's midwife, was there to catch Louetta, who had a cord wrapped around her neck and body "in like almost like a prom sash."
"We had four hands under there, under the birth stool," Rumer added. "I'm going, 'Give me the baby. Give the baby. But then, as soon as they untangled her, she was in my arms."
It was, Rumer said, "the most ecstatic, joyful moment of my entire life."
"I just started sobbing with joy," the daughter of Bruce Willis said. "I have some of the most beautiful photographs of it of just me looking at her, and looking at my sisters, and looking at my mom and my mom holding me."
Although Rumer didn't realize it in the moment, she was told afterward that she looked at Louetta and said, "I missed you so much."
"I thought that was so sweet because it truly was like this moment of, 'Oh, yes! We're back together,'" Rumer said. "It's like, 'Oh, yes. This person who I've known and I've been waiting for forever, here you are.'"