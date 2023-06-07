America’s Got Talent Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized and Sedated

Watch : Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized for "Issues That Needed Immediate Attention"

Michael Grimm is facing a tough health battle.

The singer, who won America's Got Talent in 2010, has been hospitalized and sedated for the past week as doctors try to find answers on his unknown illness, his wife Lucie Zolcerova-Grimm shared on Facebook June 6. He was on a ventilator until June 6 and is now in stable condition.

She said the 44-year-old was "struggling with his health" a lot in the past couple months and was lacking energy. After taking him to the emergency room and to see doctors, she said they couldn't figure out what was wrong.

"On Memorial Day, it kind of took him over," Lucie shared. "He was looking increasingly sickly." Michael wasn't able to respond to her right away, walk well or lift his head, so she "rushed him" to the ER. "He started talking gibberish," she recalled, adding that physical tremors were setting in.

Michael spent the past week in the ICU, with Lucie explaining, "For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily, so that he wouldn't stroke out, so he wouldn't flatline."