Al Pacino Breaks Silence on Expecting Baby With Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Watch : Al Pacino Expecting Baby With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Fatherhood is an offer Al Pacino won't refuse.

The Godfather star shared his feelings about expecting his first baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah at 83 years old, making him a father to four children.

"It's very special," Pacino said in a video published by the Daily Mail June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Pacino's rep confirmed Alfallah's pregnancy, which is eight months along, to E! News on May 30.

Pacino and Alfallah, 29, sparked romance rumors back in April 2022 when they were spotted leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif. together. Prior to dating Pacino, Alfallah was in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for a year before they split in 2018.

As for Pacino, the Scarface actor is also father to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.