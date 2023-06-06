New Details About Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Scene Revealed

Looks like Kim Cattrall is hailing a taxi right back to Sex and the City.
New details about the actress's cameo in the spin-off series And Just Like That... have emerged, after Kim confirmed in May she is reprising her role of Samantha in season two.
Sources previously told Variety that Kim would appear in just one scene, and now Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has revealed that Samantha's big moment takes place during a car ride.
"Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women," Candace told Variety in an article published June 6. "And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back, even if it's just one cameo in the car."
What else is there to know about the powerhouse publicist's shocking return? "I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen," she added. "I'm excited."
Kim's surprise cameo comes after the actress had seemingly refused to play Samantha on the small screen amid her rumored feud with her cast mates.
"I didn't want to compromise what the show was to me," she told Variety in May 2022. "The way forward seemed clear."
Her new scene she filmed without any cast interactions, sources told Variety. That means no Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon or Kristin Davis.
But while Kim hasn't physically appeared on And Just Like That... as of yet, she's still remained part of the show's narrative, referenced in a mention here and a text message there. The actress herself has mixed feelings about that narrative decision.
"It's odd, isn't it?" she told Variety. "I don't know how to feel about it."
Here are more details about And Just Like That... season two: