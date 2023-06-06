New Details About Kim Cattrall’s And Just Like That Scene Revealed

Watch : Kim Cattrall Joins And Just Like That

Looks like Kim Cattrall is hailing a taxi right back to Sex and the City.

New details about the actress's cameo in the spin-off series And Just Like That... have emerged, after Kim confirmed in May she is reprising her role of Samantha in season two.

Sources previously told Variety that Kim would appear in just one scene, and now Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell has revealed that Samantha's big moment takes place during a car ride.

"Her character represented a lot of freedom and permission for women," Candace told Variety in an article published June 6. "And I think the fans are super excited about her coming back, even if it's just one cameo in the car."

What else is there to know about the powerhouse publicist's shocking return? "I think it's gonna be really good from the clips that I've seen," she added. "I'm excited."