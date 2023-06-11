JoJo Siwa Details How Social Media Made Her Coming Out Journey Easier

Watch : Why JoJo Siwa Feels It Was Easier to Come Out as Gay Online vs. In-Person

For most of us TikTok is a fun place to kill hours of time, but for JoJo Siwa the popular social media app is so much more than cat videos and viral trends.

"Just getting social media for me, it actually gave me a safe space when I came out," she said of posting a clip of herself singing along to Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" in 2021. Just 17 at the time, JoJo "knew that even if everyone around me didn't support me that there was gonna be people online that did."

She added, "And I knew that I was gonna find those people and I was really excited about that. I always told myself it was gonna be easier to come out online than it was in person. And I do believe that's very true."

But the 20-year-old has also used the app as a creative outlet.

"I've never talked about this before, but social media is an art," she explained. "And a lot of times people dog on influencers and nag on influencers saying that anyone could do it."