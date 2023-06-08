Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Turns on Tom Sandoval and Reveals Secret He Never Wanted Out

Raquel Leviss just SURved up a whole new timeline.
During the last six minutes of part three of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, the reality star admitted that she and Tom Sandoval had been lying about the true start of their affair.
"I think it's important for me to tell the truth," Raquel said in her final confessional of the season, filmed six days after the reunion was taped. "I think that I've been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don't want to lie anymore. And it's all out there anyway. The worst is out there yet I'm still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things."
As for why she concealed the truth? The former beauty queen admitted that Tom—who was dating Ariana Madix at the time—felt "like it would be less hurtful to say that this wasn't going on for so long."
But Raquel isn't holding back now, recounting the time she and the Tom Tom co-owner had sex in Mexico during co-star Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies.
"The second time was actually during Mexico," she confessed. "I was like, ‘We can't see each other. This isn't going to be a thing.' But then that first night in Cancun, he was, like, drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there and he was, like, asking which direction the elevator was. And I was like, ‘Wait, just come inside. Sorry, sir he's really drunk.' That was the second time we were physical, intimate with each other.'"
The 28-year-old told producers that they did, in fact, have sex multiple times in Mexico, noting, "It definitely picked up speed more after we wrapped filming."
Despite Raquel admitting that Tom's family knew about their affair, including his mom Terri Green, she initially tried to deny having been to his hometown of St. Louis. But after being pressed by producers about the fact that there was photographic evidence, Raquel noted she has "a bad poker face."
"I've met his mom," she told producers, "and she was aware of the situation."
However, Raquel insisted she wanted to clue in her former BFF Ariana.
"I definitely felt really guilty," she shared. "A huge part of me wanted to tell her. Like, it ate me alive not to tell her. I even suggested, I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about, like, having me as an addition?' And he was like, 'No, no, no, she would not be into that.'"
Alas, the idea of a throuple was one that seemed good as gold to Raquel.
"Because I love Ariana as a person and then also I'm in love with Tom Sandoval, so yeah it didn't seem like that far-fetched of an idea," Raquel said. "But it was not something in question."
After taking a beat, Raquel admitted she fears Tom will need a pumptini—or two—after he finds out what she revealed.
"God, he's going to kill me," she shared. "I just hate lying so much."
"He's asked me to not disclose all this information," she continued. "Especially now, with being so isolated, I feel like Tom is my one person that I do have. And if I just went and betrayed him, then I'd really have nobody."
And yet she let a final bombshell slip: She slept with the Bravo star while Ariana was at her grandmother's funeral in Florida in September.
"This is the one story that we've agreed on getting straight and I know the reason why Tom wanted to lie about it is because it's a really bad look to hook up with someone's boyfriend in their own house when they've gone out of town, especially for like a funeral of all things," Raquel explained through tears. "So, I don't know, this has f--king killed my soul, like I am so sick of lying. I hate it. I hate being deceitful. It's horrible."
Back in March, Scandoval shook the Bravo-verse after Tom admitted to cheating on Ariana for months with Raquel.
After the news went public, a source with knowledge told E! News that Raquel "called and tried to text Ariana twice" before releasing a public apology and a follow up statement.
"Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship," Raquel's Instagram post read. "Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones."
Raquel later entered a mental health facility, E! News confirmed April 18. "Raquel and her family decided months before the relationship was discovered, that she needed mental health treatment," her rep told E!, "and ultimately decided she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."
For the full Scandoval deep dive, scroll down to catch up on what went down during all three parts of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.
