Melissa Rivers Shares What Saved Her After Mom Joan Rivers' Sudden Death

Watch : Joan Rivers' 90th Birthday Tribute & Her Love for Ryan Gosling

Joan Rivers was never one to keep her opinions to herself, about anything or anyone—or what they were wearing.

And that wasn't just for show. The pioneering comedienne, known for her incomparable work ethic and big heart as much as for the well-polished barbs that were her stock in trade, was as effusive with her feelings off-stage as on, the invitation to talk open-ended.

All of which has provided great solace for Melissa Rivers in the years since her mother's sudden death in September 2014 after suffering complications during a medical procedure. Even at 81, Joan had never slowed down long enough for fans to consider her mortality, let alone ponder an entertainment landscape without her untamable perspective.

"What saved me and got me through the last eight years was, nothing was left unsaid," Melissa told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive Zoom interview ahead of what would have been Joan's 90th birthday on June 8. ("She would not have been happy," her daughter deadpanned of the milestone.) "I'm so lucky that I knew she loved me. And she knew that I knew—and she knew I loved her."