Lala Kent Reacts to Raquel Leviss' Tearful Confession on Vanderpump Rules Reunion

It may not be about the pasta, but it's certainly about the tea.
Lala Kent did not hold back during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live June 7 following the explosive Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion finale. At the end of the episode, a tearful Raquel Leviss made a shocking confession about the true timeline of her affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, sending Bravo fans, once again, into a spiral.
Lala's take? She told Andy Cohen she doesn't know what to make of Raquel now, but hasn't spoken to her since the reunion.
"I am so confused," Lala shared. "Like it's weird because we've seen her go from, like, she's a lost soul to watch her friend cry, no emotion, to full breakdown like, 'I've been trying to protect Tom.'"
She added, "It's like taking a hit of acid."
Raquel, 28, turned on Tom, 40, in the June 7 episode and began crying. "God, he's going to kill me," she said of Tom. "I just hate lying so much."
"He's asked me to not disclose all this information," she continued. "Especially now, with being so isolated, I feel like Tom is my one person that I do have. And if I just went and betrayed him, then I'd really have nobody."
In her final interview, Raquel revealed that the pair actually had sex in Mexico while celebrating co-star Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies back in August 2022.
"The second time was actually during Mexico," she said in a confessional taped six days after the group reunited. "I was like, ‘We can't see each other, this isn't going to be a thing.' But then that first night in Cancun he was, like, drunk and trying to find his room and I heard him talking in the hallway and there was somebody working there and he was, like, asking which direction the elevator was. I was like ‘Come inside. Sorry, sir, he's really drunk.'"
She confirmed, "That was the second time we were physical, intimate with each other.'"
That wasn't all: Raquel also admitted that she floated the idea of being an official throuple with Tom and Ariana Madix. Needless to say, he shut that down.
"I even suggested I was like, 'Maybe, what would Ariana think about, like, having me as an addition?'" the former beauty queen said. "And he was like, 'No, no, no, she would not be into that.'"
After news of Tom and Raquel's months-long affair came to light in March 2023, the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale saw Ariana confront her former partner of nine years.
Tensions between the cast boiled over during the three-part reunion, which was filmed in late March, where Tom defended himself by saying his relationship with Ariana had been a front for years.
"We had issues," the Tom Tom co-owner shared in a one-on-one sit-down with host Andy Cohen. "I felt like I was her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming and I even talked to our showrunner. For us to be having these issues and keeping it from people, I just didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast."
Keep reading for all the bombshells from the season 10 reunion.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)