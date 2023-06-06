General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner Honor Son Harrison on First Anniversary of His Death

General Hospital stars Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner are keeping their son Harrison's memory alive.
The former couple marked the first anniversary of Harrison's death with heartbreaking tributes on social media.
Kristina, 60, posted a video that shows Harrison walking along Araby Trail in Palm Springs, California. "Everybody's got pain and struggles in life," he says in the clip. "That's why we get out of ourselves and whatever our God is and whatever our believe is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing live, open-mindedness, happiness, and love. Let's make a wish."
In the caption of her June 6 Instagram post, the actress shared reflected on her difficult year.
"We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison's death," Kristina wrote. "His words are comforting to me. It's brutally painful to lose my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."
As for Jack, the Melrose Place alum expressed support for fellow parents who've endured similar losses.
"My youngest, so pure, so perfect," he wrote alongside a photo of Harrison as a child holding a hot dog on a cooking utensil. "I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison. My heart goes out to parents who have lost a child. There are no words, so we cry and celebrate Harrison Hale Wagner 12/1/94-6/6/22."
Harrison died last June from fentanyl and alprazolam (Xanax) intoxication, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner records reviewed by E! News. He was 27 years old.
In the year since his passing, Kristina and Jack—who co-starred on General Hospital together and were married for 13 years before divorcing in 2006—have continued to honor Harrison. This includes setting up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund in their son's memory, with proceeds to assist young men in paying their rent at New Life House, a sober living community in California.
"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction," the website description penned by the former couple read, "and we hope that Harrison's memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."