General Hospital's Jack and Kristina Wagner Honor Son Harrison on First Anniversary of His Death

General Hospital stars Kristina Wagner and Jack Wagner are keeping their son Harrison's memory alive.

The former couple marked the first anniversary of Harrison's death with heartbreaking tributes on social media.

Kristina, 60, posted a video that shows Harrison walking along Araby Trail in Palm Springs, California. "Everybody's got pain and struggles in life," he says in the clip. "That's why we get out of ourselves and whatever our God is and whatever our believe is outside of ourself, we wish for an amazing live, open-mindedness, happiness, and love. Let's make a wish."



In the caption of her June 6 Instagram post, the actress shared reflected on her difficult year.

"We shot this video on Araby Trail and here I am posting it on the first anniversary of Harrison's death," Kristina wrote. "His words are comforting to me. It's brutally painful to lose my boy. I still believe in open mindedness, happiness, and love and I still have hope for wishes come true. Thank you Harrison."