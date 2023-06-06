The Best Powder Sunscreens That Prevent Shine Without Ruining Makeup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Of course, sunscreen is an essential product, but finding the right product can take a lot of trial and error. If you loathe the feeling of a creamy, liquid sunscreen, you should opt for a powder. Powder sunscreen is lightweight. You can apply it throughout the day without a mess if it has a built-in brush. You can wear powder sunscreen over makeup without messing up your glam. It can even double as a setting powder since it absorbs excess oil/sweat and eliminates the appearance of shine.
Supergoop! has four tinted shades to choose from. This DERMA-E powder sunscreen is on sale for only $15 right now. Colorescience is a tried and true option with translucent shades. Mineral Fusion's powder sunscreen comes through with a matte finish that's ideal for summer.
Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder Sunscreen SPF 35 PA+++
Olivia Culpo shared with E!, "Supergoop has a powder sunscreen, which is great if you worry about your skin getting oily, but you're also protecting your skin at the same time. I love that it's a two for one product. I use it after I put on all my makeup and reapply throughout the day just to make sure I am protecting my skin."
The Bachelor alum Genevieve Parisi said, "Supergoop (Re)setting Mineral Powder. I love this because it has sunscreen in it and it also has a brush attached to the product so it's great for on the go touch ups!" There are four shades to choose from.
This powder sunscreen comes in four shades and it has 78.4K+ Sephora Loves.
DERMA-E Sun Protection Mineral Powder SPF 30
This clear powder sunscreen absorbs excess oil and will leave your skin feeling fresh and flawless whether you have makeup on or not. This one is formulated with skin-nourishing Vitamin E and calming green tea. It has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "Love this! I have recommended this to EVERYONE I use it either over my makeup or, on days where I don't where makeup! I like that it takes the shine off my face and evens out my skin. Was incredibly impressed that I did not get sunburned when outside all day!"
Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder
If you are tired of heavy, greasy-feeling sunscreens, switch to a powder. This one gives you sun protection plus a bit of a tint to even out your complexion. It's also great to set your makeup and lock it in place. Plus you can reapply it throughout the day, over your makeup, without messing it up. If you're gonna buy one Colorescience product, this should be it. It has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are four shades to choose from.
A fan of the product raved, "Ladies... I am 40 years old and have been using this product and other ColoreScience products for over 10 years. I was blessed to work in plastic surgery for over 11 years and this product was always a #1 seller... and that is for a reason. Who wants to reapply liquid SPF over their makeup.... NOT ME! I keep this in my purse, in my car, and in my beach bag. I don't leave home without it."
Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense, SPF 30
Blur the appearance of pores while protecting yourself from sunscreen with the Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense. It's translucent, matte, and it complements all skin types, according to the brand. It has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "The best sunscreen! I absolutely love this product!! Easy to apply to grandkids, water proof, and super convenient. I started using this for golf because there is nothing worse than sunscreen dripping into your eyes when you sweat. And I hated feeling sticky from lotion type sunblock. This goes on easily and is surprisingly effective."
Why should you use powder sunscreen?
It can be applied over makeup or bare skin. It can even double as a setting or finishing power to extend the life of your makeup and prevent smudging and shine. It mattifies skin, which is a must to combat shine, sweat, and excess oil. It is easy to put on when you are on the go, especially if you have a sunscreen with a built-in brush for a mess-free application.
Can you use powder sunscreen over makeup?
Yes, you can use powder sunscreen on top of makeup. It's a less messy, practical alternative to applying a liquid formula on top of makeup. It will also help set and extend the life of your makeup application.
Can you use powder sunscreen with liquid sunscreen?
Powder sunscreen is a great addition to your beauty routine because it's so easy to use when you are on the go for reapplication and it won't mess up makeup. Apply a liquid sunscreen at home and the powder sunscreen for those touch-ups when you are out and about.
What are the best powder sunscreen brands?
Supergoop!, Colorescience, DERMA-E, and Mineral Fusion are popular powder sunscreen brands.
