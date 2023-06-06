The Best Powder Sunscreens That Prevent Shine Without Ruining Makeup

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Of course, sunscreen is an essential product, but finding the right product can take a lot of trial and error. If you loathe the feeling of a creamy, liquid sunscreen, you should opt for a powder. Powder sunscreen is lightweight. You can apply it throughout the day without a mess if it has a built-in brush. You can wear powder sunscreen over makeup without messing up your glam. It can even double as a setting powder since it absorbs excess oil/sweat and eliminates the appearance of shine.

Supergoop! has four tinted shades to choose from. This DERMA-E powder sunscreen is on sale for only $15 right now. Colorescience is a tried and true option with translucent shades. Mineral Fusion's powder sunscreen comes through with a matte finish that's ideal for summer.