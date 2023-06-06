New Details Revealed About Wild 'N Out Star Jacky Oh's Final Moments

Fans are learning more about Wild 'N Out star Jacky Oh's death.
The Miami Police Department's Public Information Officer told E! News police were dispatched to a local hotel regarding an unresponsive female on May 31.
"She was transported by Miami Fire Department to Mercy Hospital where lifesaving efforts were conducted," the PIO stated, "but unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital."
A report from the Miami Police Department, obtained by E! News, lists the address of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell as the location of the incident and Jacklyn Smith, a.k.a. Jacky Oh, as the subject. Per the report, she was 33 years old.
A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
BET Media Group announced Jacky Oh's death on June 1.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh," the organization wrote in a statement on Instagram, "a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."
The media group noted the model will be remembered as a "loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast through five seasons" and a "tremendous mother" to children Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months, with partner DC Young Fly.
In a tribute days later, colleague B. Simone reflected on how Jacky Oh "lived life to the fullest."
"You were an amazing friend, entrepreneur, and above all a phenomenal mother," the fellow Wild 'N Out star wrote in a June 3 Instagram post. "I never understood how you balanced all of it but when I become a mom I want to be just like you. You have a village down here that will ALWAYS make sure your children know the exceptional woman their mother was."
And DC Young Fly expressed his gratitude for everyone who kept their family in their thoughts.
"We thank everyone for their well wishes," he told People June 5, "and ask for privacy during this difficult time."