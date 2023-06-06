The Real Reason Kellyanne Conway's 18-Year-Old Daughter Claudia Joined Playboy

Watch : Kellyanne Conway's Daughter Auditions For "American Idol"

Claudia Conway is taking control of her own narrative when it comes to her Playboy journey.

The 18-year-old, whose parents are conservative political personalities Kellyanne and George Conway, opened up about her decision to pose for the magazine's content creator platform in a series of posts on social media. And for Claudia, becoming a Playboy bunny has been about reclaiming her autonomy.

"When I was 15-16, I was exploited by the media, preyed upon, and was forced into portraying myself as something I wasn't. My body was taken from me," she tweeted on May 23. "Now, as a young adult, I am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. I am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else's."

"I believe in writing your own narrative, like I've said in the past," she continued, "and taking back what was once unjustly taken from you."