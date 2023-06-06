Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Civil Sexual Abuse Case

Watch : Cuba Gooding Jr. Brings Major Emotion to "O.J." Role

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s court case has come to an end.

On June 6, the same day that the Jerry Maguire actor was set to stand trial for the alleged 2013 rape of a woman in a New York City hotel, he settled the case, The Associated Press—citing court records—reports.

E! News has reached out to Cuba's attorney for comment on the settlement and has not heard back.

Although no details of the settlement have been made public, Cuba has maintained—through lawyers—that his encounter with the woman was consensual after the two met at a Manhattan restaurant.

According to the AP, the woman alleged in her lawsuit that the 55-year-old raped her after persuading her to join him at a nearby hotel and convinced her to stop by his room so he could change his clothes. And although the woman remained anonymous throughout the lawsuit, Judge Paul A. Crotty recently ruled she would have had to reveal her name at the trial—which is no longer happening.