Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Civil Sexual Abuse Case

Cuba Gooding Jr.'s court case has come to an end.
On June 6, the same day that the Jerry Maguire actor was set to stand trial for the alleged 2013 rape of a woman in a New York City hotel, he settled the case, The Associated Press—citing court records—reports.
E! News has reached out to Cuba's attorney for comment on the settlement and has not heard back.
Although no details of the settlement have been made public, Cuba has maintained—through lawyers—that his encounter with the woman was consensual after the two met at a Manhattan restaurant.
According to the AP, the woman alleged in her lawsuit that the 55-year-old raped her after persuading her to join him at a nearby hotel and convinced her to stop by his room so he could change his clothes. And although the woman remained anonymous throughout the lawsuit, Judge Paul A. Crotty recently ruled she would have had to reveal her name at the trial—which is no longer happening.
The lawsuit was seeking $6 million in damages and included Cuba being accused of sexual misconduct against more than 30 other women—including groping and unwarranted kissing among other alleged inappropriate behavior.
The Oscar winner originally turned himself into the Special Victims Unit in Manhattan in June 2019 to be potentially booked on a charge of forcible touching. However, a source close to the case told E! News at the time, "It is believed there is surveillance that will exonerate him."
"We asked the DA to review it because we believe these charges should not move forward," his attorney told E! News in a statement. "However the DA's office will neither confirm nor deny if they have in fact reviewed it. So, now we are turning him in as the charges still stand."
Then, in October 2019, E! News obtained court documents that revealed The Weapon star was indicted on four misdemeanor counts involving two women on separate occasions. At the time, prosecutors shared they were planning to introduce evidence at trial of 12 additional complainants, known as Molineux witnesses, because he is not charged in their cases.
Cuba's lawyer told reporters outside of court in 2019 that he was "shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded" by the allegations. He also called the charges "incredulous."