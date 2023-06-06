Jennifer Aniston Enters Her Gray Hair Era

Jennifer Aniston received praise in her latest Instagram video after she showed off her silver roots and looked effortlessly gorgeous.

Forget The Rachel, Jennifer Aniston's latest look will spark a new trend. 

The Friends alum officially entered her gray hair era, as she showcased her silver roots in a recent Instagram video. While debuting a new product from her haircare brand LolaVie on June 2, Jennifer had her gray strands peeking through her signature blonde look, which she wore in a half-up, half-down style.

In the short clip, the Murder Mystery actress sported a black long-sleeve with matching leggings and kept her glam simple with barely-there makeup. After all, the purpose of the video was to promote her brand's latest launch, so the focus was on her effortless tresses.

"You can use it once a week," she said of the Intensive Repair Treatment. "Put this in, leave it in, brush it through, leave it in the towel, sleep in it an hour, whatever you want. I'm just excited!"

While the 54-year-old didn't mention her silver strands, her followers praised her in the comments section for embracing the hue. One user responded, "Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing," with another person adding, "Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees."

Jennifer has been open about her philosophy on aging. 

"Universally, we're all going to grow up and get old," she exclusively told E! News in February 2022. "You can't deny that, that is a guarantee. But we can be vital and we can be thriving in our older years."

Instagram

She continued, "Our society loves to say, 'Oh, you're this age, now you go downhill. And now you go off to pasture and that's it, buh-bye. You're no longer valuable or useful to society.' And that's just so wrong."

Her advice? Take care of yourself from the inside out.

"No phones, no email, no texting and no social media," she explained, detailing what her self-care ritual entails. "No looking at any of that for a good hour, hour and a half. I highly recommend doing a week of it, you won't believe the difference."

With that, take a walk down memory and relive the star's trendsetting hair journey on Friends.

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 1

Before the infamous cut that inspired a million salon visits, Aniston rocked shorter beachy waves when the sitcom premiered in 1994. And yes, many a banana clip were used during Friends' freshman outing.

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 2

Here it is: The Rachel. 

One of the most iconic hairstyles in pop culture and celebrity history, the star's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan went for choppy layers and chunky highlights in the look many women demanded their own stylists try and recreate in 1995.

"Her initial reaction was great, she loved it then," McMillan told The Telegraph of the 'do that made its debut at the end of season one. "It was a really fun cut and different to anything else around at the time."

But Aniston herself has a long history of hating on the cut, even telling Allure, "How do I say this? I think it was the ugliest haircut I've ever seen."

Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 3

Rachel continued to rock The Rachel the following season, which probably wasn't fun for Aniston off-screen, as she called her hairstyle "high maintenance" in an interview with Marie Claire

"I'd curse Chris every time I had to blow-dry," she explained. "It took three brushes—it was like doing surgery!"

And clearly, the star was ready for a break—a permanent one—with the look.

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 4

New year, new 'do. 

Rachel went for a shiny, sleek and straight look for her transition away from the layered style.

.Delvalle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Season 5

Similar to the prior season's look, but a little longer and—dare we say—even shinier? 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 6

Aniston's role in 2001's Rockstar was the reason for Rachel's particularly lengthy and luscious locks this season. 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 7

Her experience with extensions for Rockstar led to Rachel's bob, Aniston revealed to InStyle

"The real reason I cut my hair? My real hair was getting thinned out again from all the extensions," she explained of the chin-skimming chop. "It was starting to look fake."

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 8

Growing out her hair, Aniston added chunkier blonde highlights and face-framing layers for Rachel's foray into motherhood. 

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank
Season 9

For most of this season, Rachel rocked slightly darker locks that she often wore wavier and more tousled than usual. 

NBCU Photo Bank
Season 10

Classic Aniston, Rachel's journey ended with her signature length, color and cut, but with a little twist: side-swept bangs. 

