Jennifer Aniston Enters Her Gray Hair Era

Forget The Rachel, Jennifer Aniston's latest look will spark a new trend.

The Friends alum officially entered her gray hair era, as she showcased her silver roots in a recent Instagram video. While debuting a new product from her haircare brand LolaVie on June 2, Jennifer had her gray strands peeking through her signature blonde look, which she wore in a half-up, half-down style.

In the short clip, the Murder Mystery actress sported a black long-sleeve with matching leggings and kept her glam simple with barely-there makeup. After all, the purpose of the video was to promote her brand's latest launch, so the focus was on her effortless tresses.

"You can use it once a week," she said of the Intensive Repair Treatment. "Put this in, leave it in, brush it through, leave it in the towel, sleep in it an hour, whatever you want. I'm just excited!"

While the 54-year-old didn't mention her silver strands, her followers praised her in the comments section for embracing the hue. One user responded, "Well done for allowing grey to come through - refreshing," with another person adding, "Jen your hair is just a masterpiece and everybody agrees."