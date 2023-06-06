Heather Rae El Moussa Claps Back at Critics Accusing Her of Favoring Son Tristan Over Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for the sun to set on this drama.
The Selling Sunset star recently spoke out about the mommy shaming she's received since welcoming son Tristan, 4 moths, with husband Tarek El Moussa. This includes commenters on social media suggesting that she favors the newborn over stepkids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, who Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.
However, Heather has a simple explanation as to why her followers may be seeing more of Tristan than Taylor and Brayden on her social media.
"Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I'm home with Tristan," she told Today in an interview published June 5. "I can capture moments with Tristan easily."
The real estate agent also noted to the outlet that Tarek and Christina have 50/50 custody of Taylor and Brayden. So, sometimes the kids are with the Christina on the Coast star when Heather takes a picture of Tristan.
"They're also busy with sports and tutoring—they always have something going on," she continued. "I blink and it's 8 o'clock at night. So when we're all together, the last thing I'm doing is standing around taking photos with all three kids."
But Heather noted that some of it is also about respecting the kids' boundaries—especially for preteen Taylor.
"She's a teenager now," the Flipping El Moussas star added, "and she'll be like, 'I don't love my hair in that picture,' Please don't post that one.'"
But Heather noted the scrutiny goes beyond sharing photos. Last month, she was criticized after she noted on Instagram that Tristan did an "incredible job" on his first flight and she shared a tip on how she "breast fed him on the way up and then again on the way down to help with ear popping"—with many followers noting the mother-son duo were on a private plane.
"I wonder if it helps to fly private?" one commenter wrote. Added another, "Of course it was GREAT. Try flying commercial."
However, Heather said she just wanted to share her advice.
"I was just trying to share a helpful tip because I'd done so much research," she told Today "We have a commercial flight coming up and I will breastfeed my son on that flight as well, on the way up and on the way down because that's what helps with ear pain."
She said she's also been judged for traveling with her mom, in-laws or nanny. "No one should get shamed for needing help," she added. "The mom guilt is already strong. I do have to leave Tristan—it's already hard enough as it is, and to get shamed on top of it for having a nanny? It's not OK."
Overall, Heather just wants to enjoy life with all three kids.
"I have so much love for all three El Moussa babies that my heart can barely take it," she wrote in a Mother's Day Instagram post on May 14. "Being a mother has completed me in ways I never knew was possible and changed my life for the better."
