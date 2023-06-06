Heather Rae El Moussa Claps Back at Critics Accusing Her of Favoring Son Tristan Over Stepkids

Watch : Do Heather Rae & Tarek El Moussa Want More Kids? They Say…

Heather Rae El Moussa is ready for the sun to set on this drama.

The Selling Sunset star recently spoke out about the mommy shaming she's received since welcoming son Tristan, 4 moths, with husband Tarek El Moussa. This includes commenters on social media suggesting that she favors the newborn over stepkids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, who Tarek shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

However, Heather has a simple explanation as to why her followers may be seeing more of Tristan than Taylor and Brayden on her social media.

"Taylor and Brayden are in school all day, and I'm home with Tristan," she told Today in an interview published June 5. "I can capture moments with Tristan easily."

The real estate agent also noted to the outlet that Tarek and Christina have 50/50 custody of Taylor and Brayden. So, sometimes the kids are with the Christina on the Coast star when Heather takes a picture of Tristan.