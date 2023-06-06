Lala Kent Addresses Vanderpump Rules Reunion Theories—Including Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumors

Vanderpump Rules fans aren't the only ones dying to see the final part of the explosive season 10 reunion.
Lala Kent is also on the edge of her seat waiting to find out what shocking Scandoval revelations come to light during Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' private sit-downs with host Andy Cohen.
"I have not seen the part three reunion yet, they have kept that so tight in their grips," the Give Them Lala podcast host revealed during a June 5 Amazon Live. "There are so many conspiracy theories. The first one was she's pregnant. That was squashed. Then it was Lisa Vandepump knew—I don't think that either."
Looking back at the reunion's first two parts, Lala admitted she thinks Tom got "special treatment" from Lisa while being grilled about the months-long affair that led to his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.
"I felt like she was defending Sandoval pretty heavily," the Bravo star noted. "It was strange to me that she was allowing Sandoval to speak the way he was speaking."
Lala and her co-stars on the other hand did not hold back in confronting Tom over his actions. In the wake of the cheating scandal, VPR was recently renewed for season 11, though Lala admits she has no idea what next season will look like with Tom and Raquel now exiled from the friend group over their betrayal.
"What will you do when you all start filming and no one wants to film with Sandoval?" the 32-year-old pondered. "I've heard some people are drawing the line in the sand. The reason VPR is so successful is because it's organic. I don't enjoy confrontation, but I am great at it. But it wouldn't be authentic if I picked up the phone and said, ‘Hey Sandoval, want to have lunch?'"
She even noted that not even Tom's BFF—and lone ally—Tom Schwartz, can bring the cast back together.
"There is usually a bridge that gets us all together," Lala continued. "There is no bridge anymore. Because even Schwartzy, everyone is like no, pick a side. You have to stand for something."
The Vanderpump Rules reunion concludes Wednesday, June 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading for the biggest season 10 reunion bombshells so far.
