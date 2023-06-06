Lala Kent Addresses Vanderpump Rules Reunion Theories—Including Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumors

Watch : Lala Kent SLAMS Tom Sandoval's "IUD" Comment About Her

Vanderpump Rules fans aren't the only ones dying to see the final part of the explosive season 10 reunion.

Lala Kent is also on the edge of her seat waiting to find out what shocking Scandoval revelations come to light during Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' private sit-downs with host Andy Cohen.

"I have not seen the part three reunion yet, they have kept that so tight in their grips," the Give Them Lala podcast host revealed during a June 5 Amazon Live. "There are so many conspiracy theories. The first one was she's pregnant. That was squashed. Then it was Lisa Vandepump knew—I don't think that either."

Looking back at the reunion's first two parts, Lala admitted she thinks Tom got "special treatment" from Lisa while being grilled about the months-long affair that led to his breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

"I felt like she was defending Sandoval pretty heavily," the Bravo star noted. "It was strange to me that she was allowing Sandoval to speak the way he was speaking."