All the Books to Read ASAP Before They Become Your Next TV or Movie Obsession

Watch : See Blake Lively's RED HAIR in It Ends With Us Photos

We need a beach and a Kindle STAT!

Given the avalanche of successful book-to-screen adaptations that have descended upon Hollywood in recent years—think House of the Dragon, Daisy Jones and the Six and Bridgerton—it's the best time to be a reader who is also a couch potato because there is no end in sight when it comes to movies and TVs based on bestselling novels.

Blake Lively is set to star in the highly anticipated movie version of one of Colleen Hoover's most beloved novels, while the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is bringing Jenny Han's swoonworthy sequel to the small screen in July. Plus, rom-coms Red, White & Royal Blue and Lessons in Chemistry will be sure to heat things up when they premiere later this year.

To help you prepare, we've assembled a summer reading list of all the books you should check out ASAP before they become your next movie or TV obsession.