Susan Boyle Shares She Suffered a Stroke That Impacted Her Singing and Speech

Susan Boyle is back on stage after a health scare.

The 62-year-old made a surprise appearance on the June 4 finale of Britain's Got Talent to perform the song that she is best known for, "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables, after which she revealed that she suffered a stroke in 2022.

After performing the ballad alongside the West End cast of the musical, BGT hosts Dec Donnelly and Ant McPartlin asked Susan what it felt like to be back on the show's stage, where she was first catapulted to fame.

"It feels great," she answered. "It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke."

And it wasn't an easy journey back to the spotlight. "I have fought like crazy to get back on stage," Susan continued. "And I have done it."

Susan reflected on the experience in an Instagram post later that night, elaborating on the impact the stroke had on her singing. "For the past year I have worked so hard to get my speech and singing back," she wrote in the caption, "with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again."