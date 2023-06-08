Kim Kardashian Addresses Rumors She and Pete Davidson Rekindled Their Romance Last Year

Watch : 7 MEMORABLE Kim Kardashian Moments From Early KUWTK

Pete Davidson may have déjà vu hearing about Kim Kardashian's date night.

An October 2022 report claimed the SKIMS designer rekindled their romance, returning to one of their favorite New York hotels two months after officially splitting. But, actually, Kim revealed on The Kardashians, she was using the NYC haunt for a date with a new guy, who she's calling Fred.

"What's so funny is my friends wanted me to meet someone, so we go to New York," she told Scott Disick on the June 7 episode of choosing the undisclosed hotel. "That's like my spot, because there's a private room downstairs… But then on the internet it was like ‘Kim reconnects with Pete at this place.'"

When Scott asked, "Was he there?" Kim replied, "No. But it was the place that I would go and have my ‘secret dinners' with Pete." Now she's laughing off the rumors, joking about her ex, "He's probably like, ‘I know what she's up to.'"