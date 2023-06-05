DC Young Fly Speaks Out After Partner Jacky Oh’s Death at Age 32

Watch : Wild 'N Out Star Ms Jacky Oh! Dead at 32

DC Young Fly is sharing his first words since the passing of his partner Jacky Oh.

The Wild N' Out star and his family said in a statement to People on June 2, "We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time."

DC Young Fly, 31, shares three kids—Nova, 6, Nala, 2, and Prince'Nehemiah, 10 months—with Jacky Oh, whose death was confirmed by a BET Media Group spokesperson June 1. She was 32.

On May 31, Jacky was found unresponsive at the Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami Downtown/Brickell and transported to a hospital in Miami, Fla., where she died before midnight, according to a Miami Police Department report obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N' Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed," read a statement posted to the show's social media pages June 1. "Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N' Out cast throughout five seasons."