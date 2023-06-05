Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shares Update After Taking Ozempic for PCOS

Watch : Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills

Gracie McGraw is sharing a glimpse into her health journey.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter opened up about her experience with Ozempic and how that impacts her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

After a commenter called out her alleged use of type 2 diabetes medication on Instagram—the picture in question featured Gracie showing off her recent weight loss—the 26-year-old replied, "I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Last year, Gracie first shared her PCOS diagnosis, which came after years of struggling with her weight.

"To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she wrote in March 2022. "During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may have been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older."