Why Tom Brady Says It’s Challenging For His Kids to Play Sports

"DNA is an amazing thing that you pass on and that you see in them," Tom said. "I think our kids will have some great opportunities based on their unique abilities but I don't know if sports will be that."

Whatever path they choose, teaching them about the game of life has been a total touchdown for him.

"Being a father is a great responsibility, seeing these amazing little beings coming into your life and have the opportunity to grow with them," he shared. "I've got three very beautiful kids that challenge me on all my different things and all different ages and likes and dislikes. They are very loving to one another."

And Tom and Gisele—who split last October—make sure to teach the trio valuable lessons along the way.

"I'm trying to raise them—myself and their mom—are raising them to be very kind and empathetic and to have great perspective," he continued. "Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but we want to raise them with great values."

Tom certainly doesn't take the small moments for granted.

"The individual moments you share with the kids, intimate moments you have with them one on one, they bring so much to my life and add so much joy and energy and life and intensity and maturity," he told E!, "and I just want to be there to support them the best way I can."