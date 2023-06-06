Why Tom Brady Says It’s Challenging For His Kids to Play Sports

Tom Brady isn't looking to kickoff his kids' athletic careers anytime soon.
The retired NFL star has a pretty good defense for why his kids Jack, 15 (who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan), Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 (with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen) may be staying on the sidelines when it comes to sports. At least, for the time being.
"In a way, it's very challenging for our kids to be involved with sports because there are a lot of expectations that come with that based on their parents," the seven-time Super Bowl champ exclusively told E! News while promoting his partnership with Hertz. "I want them to grow up as their own unique individuals, with their own unique traits that they're going to contribute to the world in the way they see fit and certainly not how their mom or dad see it."
But the 45-year-old does acknowledge that his kids come from some pretty powerful parents.
"DNA is an amazing thing that you pass on and that you see in them," Tom said. "I think our kids will have some great opportunities based on their unique abilities but I don't know if sports will be that."
Whatever path they choose, teaching them about the game of life has been a total touchdown for him.
"Being a father is a great responsibility, seeing these amazing little beings coming into your life and have the opportunity to grow with them," he shared. "I've got three very beautiful kids that challenge me on all my different things and all different ages and likes and dislikes. They are very loving to one another."
And Tom and Gisele—who split last October—make sure to teach the trio valuable lessons along the way.
"I'm trying to raise them—myself and their mom—are raising them to be very kind and empathetic and to have great perspective," he continued. "Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but we want to raise them with great values."
Tom certainly doesn't take the small moments for granted.
"The individual moments you share with the kids, intimate moments you have with them one on one, they bring so much to my life and add so much joy and energy and life and intensity and maturity," he told E!, "and I just want to be there to support them the best way I can."
And aside from supporting his kids, Tom is going full throttle with his Hertz partnership for their Let's Go! campaign, which includes filming hilarious ads alongside comedian Yvonne Orji.
"Yvonne was really funny, and she was adlibbing a lot of things and we had basically laughed for the entire day," he recalled. "It felt very much like I was on the practice field with all my teammates because we laugh and have a good time, she was having a great time and I think it was really reflective in the things we did."