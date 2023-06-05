Kaley Cuoco Reveals Her Daughter Matilda Is Already Obsessed With the Jonas Brothers

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Says Jonas Brothers Calms Baby Matilda's Meltdowns

Kaley Cuoco's baby girl Matilda is a sucker for the Jonas Brothers.

The Based on the True Story actress recently explained that when it comes to calming her and partner Tom Pelphrey's 2-month-old daughter down no one does it like the band of brothers.

"She loves the Jonas Brothers," Kaley exclusively told E! News in an interview alongside costar Chris Messina. "She's obsessed."

And when it comes to expanding her taste in music, the infant really isn't burnin' up for any other artist right now–although Kaley noted that Matilda does love "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

The 37-year-old joked, "So if Jonas Brothers could record a 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' that would be really great for our household."

As to how Matilda discovered the brothers?

"We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening," the Flight Attendant star explained, "and then the next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening."