Elliot Page Shares Update on Dating Life After Transition Journey

Elliot Page is swiping right on a new chapter in his life.

The Umbrella Academy star recently shared that he's back in the dating game and has been using apps to meet new people.

"It's the most fun I've ever had dating," Elliot told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published June 4. "Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I'm not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way."

The 36-year-old's update on his dating journey comes more than two years since he filed for divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a January 2021 statement to E! News, noting, "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

Prior to tying the knot with Emma in 2018, Elliot was in a relationship with Samantha Thomas for over a year.