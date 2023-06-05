Elliot Page Shares Update on Dating Life After Transition Journey

Elliot Page is swiping right on a new chapter in his life.
The Umbrella Academy star recently shared that he's back in the dating game and has been using apps to meet new people.
"It's the most fun I've ever had dating," Elliot told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published June 4. "Interacting with people feels so much easier and more connected, because I'm not feeling lost in myself and not seen in the right way."
The 36-year-old's update on his dating journey comes more than two years since he filed for divorce from Emma Portner after three years of marriage. The former couple confirmed their breakup in a January 2021 statement to E! News, noting, "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."
Prior to tying the knot with Emma in 2018, Elliot was in a relationship with Samantha Thomas for over a year.
Elliot's comments on his dating life come amid the release of his memoir Pageboy, during which he opens up about his coming out journey as a transgender man, including how his family had initially reacted to the news. It also details Elliot's path toward self-acceptance, and how that looked like amid a backdrop of alleged discrimination in show business.
As he gets back out there in the romance department, he noted that he's getting better adjusted to being single. "In the past, I always had an intense crush or fixated on an ex," Elliot added. "Right now, there's none of that. Like, ‘Whoa, I'm alone, and it feels really good.'"
As for what the future holds in terms of a family, the Inception star said he likely wouldn't have kids "of my own, like, a baby and that whole thing." However, that doesn't mean parenthood is completely off the table.
"But in the future, who knows?" the Juno actor added, "I'd adopt someone who is older and needs a home and someone to love them."