Idaho Murder Case: Ethan Chapin's Mom Shares How Family Is Coping After His Death

Stacy Chapin is reflecting on her son Ethan Chapin's life.

Seven months after the 20-year-old was murdered along with fellow University of Idaho students, Maddie Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21 and Xana Kernodle, 20, Stacy opened up about how her family—including husband Jim, and surviving triplets Maizie and Hunter—is doing in the wake of tragedy.

"It's a different dynamic in our home without Ethan," Stacy said on Today June 5, "but we work every day on it."

She went on to recall how Ethan was a natural born leader—quite literally, as he was the oldest of her triplets.

"He was definitely the glue that kept all of us together," she continued. "He was funny and inclusive, and he always made sure that Maizie and Hunter were included and loved. He was born with the kindest soul."

And Stacy wanted that to be known. So, the mother of three wrote a children's book, The Boy Who Wore Blue, inspired by her late son, with the title reflecting on the color he wore most often as a child.